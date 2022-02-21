 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fauquier Times celebrates International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month

  • Updated
  • 0
celebrate women

To celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month (March) the Fauquier Times will be highlighting local women who have made a difference in their communities.

Do you know a woman who has contributed to the community in a meaningful way through volunteerism, activism or through a professional life that serves others? Is there an educator who has changed young lives or a physician, attorney or businesswoman who has stood up for the vulnerable? Is there a woman in your church or non-profit organization who has made a difference?

We are asking readers to share their picture and a short bio so we can share their accomplishments with our readers.

Submissions are limited to one per person and all nominees must live in Fauquier County.

Deadline: Nominations must be received by the newspaper offices by Friday, March 11.

The photos and bios will be printed in the March 16 newspaper and online at fauquier.com.

Readers can access a form at here.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Video of the Week: Fauquier County Spelling Bee

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..