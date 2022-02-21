Fauquier Times celebrates International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month

To celebrate International Women’s Day (March 8) and Women’s History Month (March) the Fauquier Times will be highlighting local women who have made a difference in their communities.
Do you know a woman who has contributed to the community in a meaningful way through volunteerism, activism or through a professional life that serves others? Is there an educator who has changed young lives or a physician, attorney or businesswoman who has stood up for the vulnerable? Is there a woman in your church or non-profit organization who has made a difference?
We are asking readers to share their picture and a short bio so we can share their accomplishments with our readers.
Submissions are limited to one per person and all nominees must live in Fauquier County.
Deadline: Nominations must be received by the newspaper offices by Friday, March 11.
The photos and bios will be printed in the March 16 newspaper and online at fauquier.com.
Readers can access a form at here.
