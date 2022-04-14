Mike Parker, of Warrenton, was the first “outside” visitor to come speak at Grace Miller and H.M. Pearson elementary schools since pandemic restrictions were put in place two years ago. The 27-year-old excelled as a student with impressive football stats and full-ride scholarship offers. Now, he is in the top 24 in the current American Idol singing competition on ABC. (The top 20 will be revealed April 17.) During his visit to the schools March 30, Parker treated the children to a few songs and some inspiration.
Staff at Grace Miller who listened to Parker’s talk described a thoughtful, humble man who brought his mom and looked to the teachers for guidance. They say there was no script or plan and that he spoke from the heart —he was simply happy to be there.
A first grader named Xavier said he was especially inspired when he first saw Parker. “That’s the future me!,” Xavier said when he was shown videos of the singer before his visit, according to school staffers. When Parker heard about it, he welcomed Xavier — whom Parker now calls “Mini Me” — to the stage.
The educators said that for students, seeing Parker following such big dreams — “seeing people who look and sound like them, people who come from where they come from,” as one put it — is vital.
In a text message Tuesday, Parker said, “It wasn’t easy, but I’m finally finding my place in the world. I appreciate so much the support that I’m getting now from my hometown community.”
Grace Miller Principal Debbie Diaz-Arnold, Fauquier County’s first Latina principal, says representation and hope are key. She said that the way Parker was able to gently inspire the students with such authenticity was a much-needed boost for kids who do not often get to meet heroes that they can relate to.
For the excited elementary school students, Parker sang two songs that he had performed on American Idol: “Burning House,” which he selected for his “genre challenge” round success, and “Best Shot,” by Jimmie Allen, a Grammy-nominated country music star. “The beginning of his journey is … similar to my journey right now, and he made me feel like there is a spot for me in country music," Parker said of Allen.
Parker also spent March 30 popping in and out of classrooms, listening to children, asking about their dreams and telling them how they “can do all the things they want to ... if they don’t give up.”
Diaz-Arnold spoke of how patient and present Parker was throughout the day. He was completely unselfish with his time and attention, she said, especially when sharing the disappointment he felt when he was eliminated from The Voice, a singing competition on NBC, in 2018.
Parker’s message was clear, said Diaz-Arnold: “It doesn’t matter if it’s a math problem, a paper they’re struggling to write or a book they’re reading. Do not give up. There is always a next chapter.”
The mom behind the man
Parker was joined on the elementary school stages by his mother, DeJuanna Parker, and they sang “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” together.
DeJuanna Parker has made appearances on this season of American Idol, too, as her son discussed his parent's musical influences and his mother’s developing illness. Parker dedicated his “golden ticket” – which gave him a pass to the “Hollywood” round — to his mother as she received hospital treatment for what was later confirmed to be leukemia. The golden ticket, in turn, was symbolically gifted to the educators of Grace Miller Elementary, through the Parker family and Candice Gibbs, the teaching assistant who organized Parker’s visit.
DeJuanna Parker is a published author, Fauquier County educator and champion of rural teachers. She was raised by great-grandparents who were born in 1896 and 1901. She said the generational gap was filled with old school values and the unwavering lesson that “education is key.”
She said they instilled in her the belief that she would go to college, would be educated, and that it was a given. It was a valuable mindset impressed upon her by a grandfather who could not read or write, and a great-grandmother with little to no education herself.
In an interview with the Fauquier Times on Tuesday, DeJuana Parker thanked the community for the support she has received. She was happy to talk about her condition and reports that she is doing great, that her leukemia is treatable and that “I will absolutely beat it; anyone who knows me will tell you that.”
DeJuanna Parker said that “science and faith” will heal her and is keen to mention the “kids and grandbabies” she must fight for. She noted that all her kids are talented and successful, adding that, “Mike is the one in the spotlight right now.”
She said that the American Idol process seems to focus on the “whole artist” and that her son has more life experience and maturity enriching his performances than he did in 2018 when he was a contestant on The Voice.
The next state of competition for Parker will be the final 20; those results are due Sunday. As the competition heats up for him, efforts to encourage the growing local interest in the star are underway. Gibbs said that updates for American Idol voting and participation are being shared through social media.
