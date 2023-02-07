David Jeck, superintendent of the Fauquier County School Division, has spent the past two years writing a book aimed at helping school leaders stand up for teachers and “embolden those who genuinely care about the future of our kids.”
The 138-page book, “Courageous School Leadership: Don’t Let the Why Get Lost in the How,” will be released March 8 on Amazon, which has listed it as a “hot new release” in educational leadership. The book is available now for preorder, $80 for the hardcover edition and $32 for the paperback. The publisher is Rowman & Littlefield Publishing Group, an independent publishing house for the academic market.
“Drawing on his many years of experience as a superintendent and educator, Jeck offers practical wisdom on how to think through complex educational issues and how to lead with clarity of vision, moral integrity and a strong dose of humor,” Pedro Noguera, dean of the University of Southern California’s Rossier School of Education, says in the forward to the book.
“Having seen Jeck and dozens of other leaders like him handle the turmoil that often accompanies controversial educational issues, I cannot overstate the value of his insights,” Noguera said.
The book is written for two groups of people, Jeck says in the forward to the book. The first group is children who struggle in school and sit at the back of the class hoping the teacher won’t call on them. The second group is the teachers and school leaders who help those kids, who “see the beauty and potential in every kid.”
Jeck said he began writing the book about two years ago, pulling chapters together from his old blog posts, a conference presentation and other sources. When his son, David Collins Jeck, “Lil” Dave, died unexpectedly in December 2021 at age 28, the elder Jeck dove into his writing because it helped him cope with the grief of losing a child. “I had started it, and I had done some things to it, but I didn’t get into it in earnest until around this time last year.”
“A lot of Lil Dave is in that book,” Jeck said. “He was just an innate leader and really was conscious of how you treat people.” All the proceeds from the elder Jeck’s book will fund scholarships for students who plan to attend a culinary-arts school after they graduate from Fauquier schools. Jeck’s son graduated from the New England Culinary Institute and was close to realizing his dream of managing his own restaurant when he died.
For Lil Dave, looking out for other people was a way of life, and it’s also at the heart of good leadership, said Jeck.“We are required to look out for each other. That is part of our responsibility,”his father said.
School leaders face some daunting challenges, Jeck said. “I think part of it is just being willing to push back on some of the misinformation that is out there and stand up for your folks,” Jeck said.
Jeck emphasized that his book is meant for a national academic audience. The Amazon blurb meant to describe the book is not aimed at Fauquier County. It says, for example, “We now find ourselves intimidated by the loudest parents, the most partisan school boards, the most over-the-top media figures and the most cynical politicians.” School board meetings in Fauquier County have been orderly compared to those elsewhere, and the local school board is not partisan, he said.
Asked whether some parents have lost so much trust in schools that they want to end public education, Jeck said no. “It’s inconceivable to me not to have a public-education system in this country,” he said. “I know there are people who think that’s the end game, but I’m not one of them.”
CRT
An example of misinformation is the controversy over critical race theory, or CRT, an academic theory that systemic racism is baked into American society. CRT is not taught in K-12 public schools, but some politicians and media celebrities have used the issue to stoke fear among parents about how issues involving race are being discussed in classrooms.
“Tucker Carlson, have you ever been in a public-school classroom?” Jeck asked of the television host. “Do you know what goes on in schools?”
Parents have a right to know what happens in their children’s classrooms, Jeck said. “I think it’s important to remember that parents want what is best for their kids. They send us their babies. We have to keep in mind that people are concerned about the safety of their kids always.”
Library book challenges
Library books also have become a cultural flashpoint not only in Fauquier County, but in school divisions nationwide. Parent groups have sought to remove books they see as too sexually explicit or otherwise inappropriate for students.
“Parents must have a voice in what their children read,” Jeck said. But, he added, “It’s a fine line to walk. Parents need to have the information to make those decisions for their kids, but we also have to understand that every parent sees those things differently.”
Teacher shortage
The teacher shortage is another critical issue facing schools everywhere. Teachers are leaving the profession, and too few college students are choosing a teaching career, Jeck said. Low pay is not the only reason. The job is stressful. “Teachers go to bed at night worrying about other people’s kids,” he said. “Who else does that?”
“If we don’t do something meaningful about the teacher shortage issue, we will all suffer, ultimately.”
Parents have much quicker access to their children’s teachers than they once did, thanks to the internet and social media. That’s a good thing, but it takes up more of teachers’ time, Jeck said.
“Teachers are good people. They want to be responsive, but that takes a toll. At the end of the day, teachers care about their students, and they want what’s best for students. They are not subversive people.”
