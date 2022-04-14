What started with an interest in Fauquier County history has blossomed into a full-blown website about the county’s poorhouses – an early “welfare” system. In addition, a professional documentary film on the subject is well into production and could be finished in the next year or so.
Website creator Laura Kelsey said that Darryl Jenkins started the ball rolling when he reached out to the John Gott Library in Marshall. Kelsey said, “He came in to get acquainted with us. Did we need help with our collection? Did we need some volunteers?”
Jenkin's church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sent help.
Kelsey is on the board of directors of the library, which is under the Fauquier Heritage and Preservation Society, and is also president of the Fauquier Historical Society. The assistance was welcomed, she said.
The idea came up to do some research on the history of the poorhouse system in Fauquier County. “We realized we didn’t know much about it and wanted to create some resources so there would be a record.”
There were two Anglican parishes in Fauquier in the poorhouse system. The Hamilton Parish came first, in 1730; Leeds Parish was created later. There were four poorhouses in Fauquier as of 1814, two in the southern end of the county, one near Warrenton and one near The Plains.
“I did all the work on the location of the land,” said Kelsey. “There were four major pieces of land, and I was able to track down the ownership of that land over the years.
Overseers directed the poorhouses, so a portion of the research was devoted to learning about them, too. Names of the overseers of the poor — from 1804 to 1845 — are listed on the website.
Research expanded to find out who was buried in the poorhouse cemeteries.
“When it started to become ‘a thing,’ we looked for partners,” said Kelsey. “We spoke with the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County. The women there had already done so much of the research and had compiled amazing databases of the people who lived and died in the poorhouse. They provided a lot of information on indentures – many of them were African Americans, but there were others also.”
Kelsey explained the term “indentured.” “Say there was a 12-year-old boy living in the poorhouse. He would be indentured out to learn a trade. A farmer, or a cobbler, for instance, would provide him food and a place to live in exchange for work.”
The website’s lists of indentured persons include information about their ages — infants through 18 years old — who they were indentured to, what jobs they performed – farming, husbandry, house servants or blacksmith, for example, and their “status” – free negro, mulatto or “of African descent,” for instance.
Kelsey said that Arlene Jenkins, Darryl Jenkins' wife, did extensive research on the cemeteries. “There were a lot of hours spent in the courthouse, poring over birth, death and marriage records.”
Although the website is up and running with detailed information on the poorhouses and their inhabitants, the researchers’ knowledge is far from complete. Kelsey said, “We’ll add information as we find it,” and encourage anyone who can provide insight or anyone who had relatives who lived in one of the poorhouses, to get in touch.
Lights, camera …
Kelsey said one of Jenkins’ valuable contributions was access to professional videographers and equipment, so the natural next step was to do on-camera interviews with experts on Fauquier County history and culture of the time. Interviews included those who had relatives who lived or worked in the poorhouses. “We started out thinking we’d make it into a book, but it morphed into a film,” said Kelsey.
She added, “Darryl got this wonderful Shakespearean actor to narrate the film.”
Jenkins confirmed he was aiming to have the film finished by early spring 2023. “It has been so eye-opening, so revealing about what was happening here 200 years ago.”
One of the residents interviewed in the film was Rhonda Jeffries, whose grandfather lived in the poorhouse from ages 2 to 5. “She would visit him during the summer, and he would tell her stories,” said Jenkins. “Her uncle was the superintendent of one of the poorhouses.”
Jenkins said that a representative of the Church of England “gave us such an interview about the [Church of England]’s attitude toward the poor.”
He said that he still couldn’t get over the interviews from Angela Davidson and Karen White of the AAHA. “They told lots of stories, one about a free black man who could not take care of himself so was sold back into slavery. The proceeds went to the Fauquier Literary Society. It’s amazing.”
Jenkins has directed about 12 interviews so far, he said, and there will be another flurry of filming at the end of April and into May. “We have about 10 more interviews to do,” he said, “then we’ll begin editing in the late summer and fall.”
Jenkins said he will be shooting some scenes with local actors in June, to serve as B-roll during the narration. He is looking for volunteers to perform in the scenes, and to help with costuming, props, music and art from the period. Anyone interested can email FauquierCountyPoorhouse@gmail.com.
