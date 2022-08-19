Fauquier branch libraries offer some programs that are perfect for older adults.
Bealeton Book Club
Group meets monthly and reads and discusses a variety of recent or popular fiction and nonfiction, classic or biography. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Library
Where: Bealeton Library, 10877 Willow Dr., Bealeton
When: 2:30 p.m., third Wednesday of the month
- Sept. 21: “The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line” by Mari K. Eder
- Oct. 19: “When the Stars Go Dark” by Paula McLain
- Nov.16: “The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot” by Marianne Cronin
More info: (540) 422-8533 or email Martika.Jones@fauquiercounty.gov
Great Books Club
Discussion of novels as well as non-fiction classics in philosophy and psychology that are considered to have enduring value
Where: Virtual
When: 7 p.m., first Monday of the month
- Sept. 5: No meeting
- Oct. 3: “The Garden of Forking Paths” by Jorge Luis Borges
- Nov.7: “Introduction to The Second Sex” by Simone de Beauvoir
To join: jeanne.day@fauquiercounty.gov or (540) 422.8500, ext. 2
Marshall Afternoon Book club
Discussion of a variety of genres
Where: John Marshall branch library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall
When: 1 p.m., second Wednesday of the month
- Sept. 14: “Independent People” by Halldar Laxness
- Oct. 12: “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers
- Nov. 9: “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson
More info: 540-422-8527 or email Deboray.Cosby@fauquiercounty.gov
Marshall Evening Book Club
Discussion of an eclectic assortment of selections that includes classics, fiction, non-fiction and best sellers
Where: John Marshall branch library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall
When: 7 p.m., usually meets the last Monday of the month
- Sept. 26: “Shakespeare: The World as Stage” by Bill Bryson
- Oct. 31: “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers
- Nov. 28: “Gilead” by Marilynne Robinson
More info: 540-422-8527 or email Deboray.Cosby@fauquiercounty.gov
Mystery Book Club
Refreshments provided by Friends of the Fauquier Library
Where: John Barton Payne Building
When: Noon, third Thursday of the month
- Sept. 15: “21 Immortals: Inspector Mislan and the Yee Sang Murders” by Rozlan Mohd Noor
- Oct. 20: “The Man Who Died Twice” by Richard Osman
- Nov. 17: “State of Terror” by Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton
More info: 540-422-8506 or e-mail Pam.Lovera@fauquiercounty.gov
OWLS (Older, Wiser Learners)
For active older adults. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Library
Where: Bealeton Depot, next to Bealeton library, 10877 Willow Dr., Bealeton
When: 2:30 pm, second Wednesday of the month
More info: 540-422-8533 or email Martika.Jones@fauquiercounty.gov
DIY for adults
Adults can pick up DIY craft kits, while supplies last
Where: All library locations
When: Second Monday of each month
More info: 540-422-8506 or e-mail Pam.Lovera@fauquiercounty.gov
Book Cellar
Book shop sells used books, movies and music for all ages; proceeds benefit the library. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fauquier Library
Where: John Barton Payne Building basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton
When: Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Volunteer: 540-341-3447
