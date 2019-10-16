On Saturday, Sept. 28, members of the Fauquier High School Class of 1969 came together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduation. The day began with a tour of the renovated Fauquier High School campus. The tour, led by FHS Principal Kraig Kelican, assisted by current students, was greatly appreciated by the 27 classmates who attended the 11 a.m. event. The FHS cheerleading squad gave the Class of ’69 a special welcome cheer in the school gym.
At 5 p.m. 89 classmates out of a class of 247, one former teacher and 58 guests gathered at the Black Horse Inn for a buffet dinner that included shrimp, crab and oysters. Dinner was followed by a “to die for” dessert selection which included large chocolate-covered strawberries and several types of delicious cake. Music was provided by SoundNation, a nine-piece band.
Everyone entered the venue through a portal of red, white and gray balloons, representing FHS colors. Each table, covered with a gray linen tablecloth, was accentuated with a red rose, red carnation and assorted real flower table arrangement which itself was set aglow with individual direct lighting. Soft lighting set the subtle tone for the dance floor. Every place setting included an engraved Fauquier High School, Class of 1969, 50th Reunion glass filled with red and gray foiled Hershey’s Kisses.
The evening began with the playing of the school fight song, “Across the Field,” in order to get everyone’s attention. Attendees were asked to take a seat at one of the 17 tables set for the evening’s festivities. Next, the class’s own the Rev. Mike Robinson led the gathering in prayer. Classmates were then welcomed to the reunion and thanks given to all who worked to make the evening a success. Very special thanks were given to an anonymous benefactor whose generous
contribution to the event made this memorable 50th reunion possible. The names of 43 classmates who have passed away were read aloud to those in attendance.
Two large video screens, one located at each end of the room, projected scrolling images of all the members of the FHS Class of ’69 along with various images from Fauquier High School yearbooks, including one of the favorite teen hangouts of the 1960s, the “Kwik Shake” which was located on Broadview Avenue in Warrenton.
After the fine dinner and dessert, classmates were ushered outside to get a group class reunion photograph. Members of the class then reconnected with old friends and swapped stories about their lives during these last 50 years. Many classmates danced until the music ended at 11 p.m. As classmates filed from the reunion that evening, a reoccurring sentiment emanated from those leaving: “awesome.”
