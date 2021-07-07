Fauquier Health brings back monthly Senior Suppers starting July 15

Fauquier Health will resume its Senior Suppers in Fauquier Hospital’s Bistro on the Hill beginning Thursday, July 15. Discounted meals will be offered for seniors 55 years and older on the third Thursday of each month from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March of 2020, Fauquier Health held Senior Suppers twice a week at the Bistro, located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton. Seniors were able to socialize, play card games and eat a multi-course meal at a discounted rate.
Beginning July 15, seniors will again be able to choose from one entree, two sides and a fountain drink or milk – all for $6 (tax included). The Bistro will be set up to accommodate guests while maintaining social distancing measures. Seniors will be able to enter through the Bistro entrance of the hospital and self-screen at the temperature station. Upon sanitizing their hands, they will be able to enter the bistro.
Dave Martin, executive chef of the Bistro said, “The Bistro staff is really excited about the opportunity to get back to a new normal, and that includes offering Senior Suppers to the community again. The bistro was always full of guests and smiling faces, and we have missed that.”
Space is limited, so ticket reservations online are required. Seniors can register for tickets for the July 15 event and future events online by visiting FauquierHealth.org/events. Each senior will be limited to one meal and can present their ticket at the register to be eligible for the Senior Supper discount.
“We have a great lineup coming for future Senior Suppers. By reintroducing Senior Suppers monthly, we are hopeful to have an exciting lineup for our guests,” said Lucy Mumo, dietary director of the Bistro. “We are already planning future events with themes, cookouts and possibly some different musical options.”
Guests who need assistance registering can contact the Bistro at 540-316-4422.
