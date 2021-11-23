Fauquier Habitat for Humanity hands over the keys to new homeowners

Eva Walker Park in Warrenton was the backdrop as a set of keys was passed from one Fauquier Habitat for Humanity volunteer to another, each wishing new Haiti Street homeowners Ivett and Ernesto Mejita Bustos well with a few well-chosen words. “Love,” “A wonderful future” and so on down the line, until Elizabeth Rose, director of Habitat’s partner programming, shouted “laughter,” and handed the keys to a smiling Ivett Mejia Bustos.
When she, her husband and 5-year-old daughter Emma at last opened the door to their new home, the delicious smells of a celebratory feast welcomed them inside.
The Nov. 20 celebration was the culmination of four years of work. Ivett, 25, and Ernesto Mejita Bustos, 36, each contributed 250 hours of “sweat equity.” Habitat volunteers supported them by providing education on from everything to mortgages to home maintenance and of course, helping to build their four-bedroom home.
Women Build volunteer Kelp Armstrong was a little teary-eyed as she remembered lifting the first walls of the home into place. “It was before COVID,” she said. There was food and music and laughter then, as well.
Armstong said she was very proud of her work on the house. She said she knew first-hand that the home was well-built. “There is nothing shoddy about this construction,” she said.
Fauquier Habitat Chief Executive Officer Daryl Neher agreed, pointing out that the house was energy-efficient and solid. The roof is metal and made to last 60 or 70 years, so that its occupants can focus more on raising a family and less on home maintenance.
Up until Saturday, the Mejia Bustoses had been living in his sister’s basement in Warrenton. The basement is small, lacks natural light and is cold during the colder months.
Taylor Rivera-Stone, Habitat’s associate director of engagement and development, explained that Ernesto Mejia Hernandez emigrated from Mexico to the United States to pursue “las oportunidades del otro lado” or “opportunities on the other side.” It was a time of excitement when he joined his sister’s family in Virginia to study to become a United States citizen and search for a job. “It was a very difficult process, and the language was a challenge,” he said.
To make ends meet, he worked long hours at his job with a tree service company in Alexandria, yet his salary wasn’t enough to support an entire family. He was separated for a year and a half from his wife and daughter, who were still living in Mexico. He said, “That was the most difficult thing in my entire life.”
Rivera-Stone said that Ernesto Mejia Bustos is most proud of becoming a citizen of the United States and bringing his family to Virginia.
He told Rivera-Stone, “I want to give my family a better place to live. This is my chance.” They were overjoyed when they were accepted into Fauquier Habitat’s homeownership program four years ago.
Carolina Salgado Gomez, sponsor for the Mejia Bustos family’s Habitat journey and herself a Habitat for Humanity homeowner, said that Ivett and Ernesto Mejia Bustos have shown “love and positivity” in everything they have done throughout the process.
The Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Delaplane closed the ceremony Saturday with a blessing: “We thank you, O God, for opening our eyes to the things that need to be done in the world and to the ways in which we can take action. We thank you for guiding this entire process; we know that you were present and guiding us from the original floor plans to the framing to the final decorative touches.
“Bless all who will enter its doors, be within its walls and sleep under its roof. May it be a place of refuge and serenity; a place of fellowship and community; a place where love wins, where laughter prevails and where hope endures.”
Standing in a sunny bedroom of his new home, Ernesto Mejia Bustos was asked what he is most grateful for. He said he is thankful that his daughter Emma will have room to play in her very own yard. She’ll also have the chance to explore Eva Walker Park — just on the other side of their back picket fence — with her new little brother, who is due in January.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
