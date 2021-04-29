Fauquier Girl Scouts recruiting new members, leaders

Fauquier County Girl Scouts are gearing up for fall, looking for girls of all ages who would like to join a troop. (Some troops have summer activities and others function on the school year calendar.)
New adult leaders are also being recruited now, so they can be trained to head troops come September. Girls or leaders who would like to sign up may contact Christine Winters, local Girl Scout registrar, at christinewinters@verizon.net or Becky Crouch, local Girl Scout volunteer, at crouchbj@yahoo.com.
Frequently asked questions:
How old does a girl need to be to join?
Girl Scouts begin with kindergarteners and the program continues through high school. Kindergarteners and first-graders are Daisy Girl Scouts, second and third graders are Brownie Girl Scouts, fourth and fifth graders are Junior Girl Scouts, sixth, seventh and eighth graders are Cadette Girl Scouts, ninth and tenth graders are Senior Girl Scouts and 11th and 12th graders are Ambassador Girl Scouts.
What do Girl Scouts do?
Programs are designed for appropriate age-level activities to teach the girls “character, confidence and courage.” With the help of the girls, a leader will help the girls plan activities that they are interested in — hiking, camping, arts and crafts, field trips, exploring. They will earn badges (or “Journeys” as some are called now), do service projects, explore career paths, and yes, sell chocolates and cookies.
Will a new member be placed in a troop with other girls she knows?
That is the goal. Most troops are aligned with school districts, which helps to ensure girls who know one another can be in troops together.
What time and where do troops meet?
Troops meet at different locations (schools, churches, community centers) and at different times of day (weekdays and weekends, evenings, after school). A family’s needs and availabilities are considered when placing a girl in a troop.
How much does it cost?
The annual membership fee is $25 per girl or adult. In addition, troops collect their own dues to support the program they have chosen to explore. Girl Scout volunteer Crouch said that the Girl Scouts organization has a “very liberal financial assistance system — Girl Scouts are committed to making sure that finances are not the reason a girl does not participate.” For girls who want to begin to participate now, a $35 “extended membership” will allow them to complete this year and be registered for the new year.
Do parents have to register?
Parents are not required to participate but they are strongly encouraged to do so. At some time during the year, parents may want to help and they will have to register. Again, financial assistance is available.
Do I have to have a daughter to help the Girl Scout program?
Adult volunteers are welcomed — whether or not they have a child in the program. Crouch said, “We would gladly find a place for you to participate, even if it was a short-term experience.”
Do I have to purchase the uniform?
That is a personal decision. It is recommended that girls purchase the vest or sash, so they have a place to put all pins, badges, etc., to prevent them getting lost.
