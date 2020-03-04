Send events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance. Click on the events tab at www.fauquier.com for a more complete list of calendar listings.
Wednesday, March 4
Irish Dancers: 4 to 5 p.m., The Southern Academy of Irish Dance will be performing at the John Barton Payne Building in Warrenton. The program is free and open to the public. Contact: 619-838-7633.
The Fauquier County Youth Orchestra and Jazz Band: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gloria's, 92 Main St., in Old Town Warrenton. Offering beginner, intermediate and advanced strings and a jazz band. $10 a week. Email info@fauquieryouthorchestra.org or call 540-717-9349.
March 5
540 area code running out: 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., 1 E. Main St., Front Royal, at Warren County General District Court. The Virginia State Corporation Commission seeks public input on a solution as the “540” area code will be exhausted in 2022. “540” covers several counties including Fauquier, Stafford, Clarke, Frederick, Louisa and parts of Loudoun County. Visit www.scc.virginia.gov/case. Case number is PUR-2019-00148.
250th Anniversary of the Boston Massacre: 8:45 p.m., John Barton Payne Building. The local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will be holding a ceremony on the steps of the John Barton Payne Building in downtown Warrenton to honor those who lost their lives in that event. Starts at 8:45 p.m. with church bells rung at 9 p.m. marking 250 years after they were run in Boston on the night of the massacre. All are welcome. Free event. Contact Secretary Tom Hamill at tom.hamill65@gmail.com or 540-905-8441.
Gun law seminar: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 345 Legion Drive, Warrenton. There will be a free gun law seminar by U.S. Law Shield hosted by Clark Brothers Gun Shop and Cobalt Firearm Instruction held at the Warrenton American Legion Post 72. Learn about the new Virginia gun laws. For information, call Clark Brothers at 540-439-8988.
Coffee & Conversation at SCSM: On Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Spiritual Care Support Ministries opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement and hope. Light refreshments provided. Visit www.scsm.tv or call 540-349-5814 for more information.
Sunday, March 8
Warrenton Bluegrass Jam: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., 39 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Come and join new and old friends at the Warrenton Bluegrass Jams during afternoons on the second Sunday of each month. Email wattman52@gmail.com or 540-270-0477.
Tuesday, March 10
The Fauquier Pokémon League: Meets every Tuesday, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Virginia Hobbies Etc., 46 Main St., Warrenton. Pokémon card game 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Pokémon video games, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Experienced players and those new to the game welcome. Contact Mary Ivie at 703-887-7586 or Cassandra Mitchell 410-215-7711 or email pokemon.fauquier@gmail.com.
GriefShare: 6 p.m., 318 S. West St., Culpeper. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will help others through one of life’s most difficult experiences. Adults can attend while children get homework help, do a STEM activity or play Legos and other games. Come early and have dinner as a family. Held at Culpeper Baptist Church. For more information, email coordinator@pactculpeper.org.
Wednesday, March 11
Soil and Water: 4 p.m., 98 Alexandria Pike, Suite 11, Warrenton. The John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District board will meet. Contact: 540-347-3120.
Thursday, March 12
Days of March Brunch: 9:30 a.m., 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Sponsored by Christian Women’s Connection of Warrenton, all are invited to join at their new location at Greenwich Presbyterian Church. The Southern Academy of Irish Dance students will perform. The event will feature young world champion Garet Zagorski. Featured speaker is Anne Curry of Angier, North Carolina. Her talk is titled “Mama said there would be days like this.” $10/inclusive. For reservations/cancellations, call Linda at 703-402-4385.
Diabetes education: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 200 E. Marshall St., Remington. The Sweet Spot: Diabetes Education for Everyday Living, hosted by Remington Drug. Avoid Diabetic Emergencies. Meets at Remington Fire Hall twice monthly. Class is free. Visit www.remingtondrug.com or call 540-439-3247.
Relay for Life fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 504 Fletcher Drive, Warrenton. American Cancer Society Relay for Life Fundraiser will be held at Ledo Pizza located in the Northrock Shopping Center. Ledo will donate 20% of sales. Be sure to mention Fauquier Health Relay for Life Team. Contact Betty Compton at 540-347-9417.
Wednesday, March 18
Open Book Adult Book Club: 6 p.m. 104 Main St., Warrenton. This month’s selection: “The Beekeeper of Allepo” by Christy Lefteri. Visit oldtownopenbook.com or phone 540-878-5358.
Thursday, March 19
Warrenton Ruritans: 7 p.m., 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton. All welcome to monthly meeting of Warrenton Ruritans the third Thursday of each month. Learn more. New members welcome. Contact John Wayland at 540-347-4735.
Old Salem Witches League
Fauquier County pagans and witches are invited to join us for regular Full Moon celebrations in Marshall. For dates and times and more information please join our facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2523776871062598/ or contact Beebalm at beebalmfaerie@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.