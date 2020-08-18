Vivian Weaver was celebrating her granddaughter’s birthday, but she’s the one who ended up with the biggest prize.
The Bealeton woman had driven to Fredericksburg for the birthday dinner. Later, when she was driving back home, she stopped for gas at the 7-Eleven at 5545 Germana Highway, outside Locust Grove.
Along with gas, she picked up a $500,000 Ca$h Cha$er ticket from the Virginia Lottery. Later, at home, her daughter scratched the ticket and quickly realized this was no ordinary ticket.
“You’ve won big, Mom,” she said.
Her daughter was right. The ticket was worth $500,000, the Virginia Lottery announced in a news release Tuesday.
The $500,000 Ca$h Cha$er game is one of dozens of Scratchers offered by the Virginia Lottery, according to the news release. Prizes in the game range from $10 to the $500,000 top prize.
In the news release, Weaver said she “intends to take care of her family with her winnings.”
