Dec. 18
An Evening with Paul and Sophia, “Two Pianos, Four Hands, Two Hearts:” 7 p.m., 9108 John Mosby Highway, Upperville. The annual Trinity Episcopal Christmas Service will feature a new approach to lessons and carols by offering a two-piano concert featuring professional pianists Dr. Paul Chandley and Sophia Pavlenko-Chandley. Free admission. All are welcome. Contact: 570-592-3343.
“The Nutcracker:” 7:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Manassas Ballet Theatre presents this traditional production of the classic holiday ballet. The show runs through Monday, Dec. 23. Tickets are $40 to $80. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-the-nutcracker.
Dec. 20
Drum and Strum Holiday Celebration Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Gloria’s is pleased to present the 29th Drum & Strum Music Holiday Celebration. Enjoy an evening of music, stories, and memories being made as Drum & Strum instructors, students, and special guests lead guests and listeners through an evening of song, celebration and maximum festivity. Refreshments, and light fare will be provided. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas:” 8 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Prince William Little Theatre presents this classic family-friendly show about Charlie Brown and the meaning of Christmas. The show runs through Sunday, Dec. 22. Shows are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/prince-william-little-theatre-a-charlie-brown-christmas.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Dec. 21
Bud’s Collective Christmas Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes a festive collection of holiday tunes by this energetic trio. Tickets are $15. Seating limited. Children 12 and under admitted free with parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Celebration of Winter Solstice: 4 p.m., 663 Castleton View Road, Castleton. Linn Barnes andAllison Hampton’s rare combination of styles and instrumentation creates a diverse program spanning from Celtic music from Ireland, blues of Mississippi John Hurt and a fiery blend of Spanish flamenco & blues interspersed with poetry, including Dylan Thomas’ ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’, narrated by renowned television and radio host Robert Aubry Davis. Reception followed by festive reception in the Great Room. Tickets $20-40. Visit www.castletonfestival.secure.force.om/ticket
Kat Somers on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Roaming Coyote. Contact 540-347-4777.
Dave Lange Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Dec.22
Route 29 Christmas Pageant Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m. 92 Main St., Warrenton. Classic Christmas tunes and some brand new originals from this fun group. Tickets are $10. Seating limited. Children 12 and under admitted free with parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Dec. 28
Josh Lowe Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
