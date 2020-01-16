Jan. 17
“The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later:” 7:30 p.m., 6507 Main St., The Plains. Dark Horse Theatre Company’s production looks at the death of Matthew Shepard and the consequences. Held at Grace Episcopal Church in the Plains. This production runs through Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students or military members with ID. More information and online tickets at www.darkhorseva.com/shows.
Josh Lowe Live at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Jan. 18
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Daron Tapscott Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by UFO Food Truck & Daddy G's Salsa. Contact 540-347-4777.
Stand-Up Warrenton Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the popular stand-up comedy series to its venue. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Tickets are available at suwjan2020.eventbrite.com.
Castleton Chamber Players: 4 p.m., 663 Castleton View Road, Castleton. The Castleton Chamber Players, co-founded by violinist Eric Silberger and cellist Daniel Lelchuk in collaboration with mailto:events@whbrew.comthe late Maestro Lorin Maazel, return with Castleton Festival veteran and conductor/pianist Bradley Moore. This special program includes two works that were programmed in consultation with Maestro Maazel. Tickets $20-40. Visit www.castletonfestival.org or phone 540-937-3454.
Jan. 19
Gay Men’s Chorus: 2 p.m., 105 E. Washington St., Middleburg. For the third year in a row, Middleburg’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church welcomes The Gay Men’s Chorus as part of their At The Parish House performing arts series. The troupe will send their ensemble “Rock Creek Singers” to deliver a variety of pop and show tunes guaranteed to lift spirits. Reservations are recommended but not required (540-687-6297). A free-will donation of $20 is suggested to help cover event costs, but no one will be turned away.
Jan. 24
Josh Lowe Live at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Jan. 25
Sharif Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Rice Rice Baby. Contact 540-347-4777.
The High and Wides Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the High and Wides, featuring Mike Buccino on bass, Mac Dykeman on guitar and vocals, Nate Growler on fiddle and Sam Guthridge on banjo, mandolin and vocals. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
