Dec. 12
Hidden in Plain View: European Piano Gems of the Early 20th Century: 7 p.m., 105 E. Washington St., Middleburg. Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s Parish House welcomes pianist Sophia Subbayya Vastek. Reservations are recommended but not required. $10 donation appreciated. All welcome. Contact: 540-687-6297.
Dec. 13
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical:” 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre presents this childhood classic with a musical version. Fun for the whole family. Plays Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15 with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for students, $20 for seniors and $22 for adults. More information and reserved seating for all the performances is available online at www.FCTstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760.
“Amahl and the Night Visitors”: 7:30 p.m., 6507 Main St., The Plains. The Shakespeare Opera Theatre’s orchestra and singers present this meaningful story of overcoming hardship, seeking redemption and the true meaning of Christmas. Plays through Dec. 14. Visit www.shakespeareoperatheatre.com or phone 443-226-8270.
American Festival Pops Orchestra: Holiday Pops: 8 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. This annual holiday tradition features favorite songs, a carol sing-a-long and special guests including Angela Knight, Mason Jazz Vocal Ensemble, Darden and Shawn Purcell and more. Tickets are $33, $47 or $55. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/american-festival-pops-orchestra-holiday-pops.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas”: 8 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Prince William Little Theatre presents this classic family-friendly show about Charlie Brown and the meaning of Christmas. The show runs through Sunday, Dec. 22. Shows are Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/prince-william-little-theatre-a-charlie-brown-christmas.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Dec. 14
Jack Dunlap Band Ruins Christmas Album Release Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Gloria Faye Dingus Center welcomes back this mandolin master with his band playing bluegrass, jazz, classical and more. Tickets are $15. Seating limited. Children 12 and under admitted free with parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Kid Sister live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Roaming Coyote. Contact 540-347-4777.
Manassas Chorale: Resounding Joy: 7:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Celebrate the season with joyful carols and festive songs in this concert highlighted by candlelight selections and accompanied by the chorale’s live concert. Tickets $18-$20. Free for GMU students and children 18 and under. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-chorale-resounding-joy.
Goodbye Ida Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Dec. 15
“Clara's Christmas”/Handel's “Messiah”: 3:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Asaph Dance Ensemble presents this interpretation of the traditional ballet “The Nutcracker.” The program also includes a dance to Handel’s “Messiah.” Tickets are $30 for adults; $20 for seniors, children and military. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/asaph-dance-ensemble-clara-39-s-christmas-handel-39-s-messiah.
Celebrate a Musical Celtic Christmas: 3 p.m., 105 E. Washington St., Middleburg. Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s Parish House welcomes a talented band of Celtic musicians. Returning with the band will be Mei-Li Beane. Reservations are recommended but not required (540-687-6297). A donation of $10 is suggested. Refreshments served, and all are welcome!
Celebration of the Savior: An Ecumenical Choral Event: 7 p.m., 73 Culpeper St. Warrenton. Several church choirs will gather at St. James’ Episcopal Church. Participants include The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Bethel United Methodist Church, Warrenton Presbyterian Church and St. James Episcopal. Choirs will sing individually and in unison. Event is free and all are welcome. Reception in the parish hall follows. Contact: 540-347-4342.
Dec. 16
Fauquier Community Band plays Music for the "Holly-Days": 7 p.m., Fauquier High School Auditorium, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton. Special guest appearances include Debbie Gilbert and Santa himself. Free concert with prize raffle to benefit band. Visit www.FauquierCommunityBand.com. Contact: 703-282-2556.
Dec. 18
“The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Manassas Ballet Theatre presents this traditional production of the classic holiday ballet. The show runs through Monday, Dec. 23. Tickets are $40-$80. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-ballet-theatre-the-nutcracker.
