Saturday, Dec. 7
Meet St. Nicholas at Christ Church: Stop by Christ Church, 95 Green St., in Old Town Warrenton on Saturday, Dec.7, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to visit with St. Nicholas and find out where Santa Claus got his start. After you’ve seen St. Nicholas, visitors are invited to make a take-home Christmas decoration and join in singing traditional Christmas carols. Sample cookies and cider donated by Warrenton Giant Food. The event is free, but it will help with planning to phone the church at 540-347-7634 to let them know you are coming.
Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Middleburg United Methodist Church, 15 W. Washington St., Middleburg. The Middleburg United Methodist Women are hosting a holiday bazaar during the Christmas in Middleburg festivities. The bazaar will feature homemade jams and jellies, antiques, collectibles, handcrafted candles, roasted almonds, candied pecans, handmade jewelry, homemade soap, hot coffee and ham biscuits.
31st annual Saint Nicholas Day Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Saint Nicholas Day Sale is a local holiday shopping tradition. The sale features unique gifts from local artisans including fine arts, woodwork, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, baked goods, baskets and holiday greenery.
Proceeds benefit youth scholarships and other community outreach projects of the Episcopal Church Women at Leeds. The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish is at 4332 Leeds Manor Road, Markham.
‘Carols with the Bells’ Holiday Handbell Concert: 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church invites you to come out to the Sanctuary for “Carols with the Bells,” a holiday hand bell concert. A reception will follow, in the Grace Fellowship Hall. All are welcome; admission is free. Grace United Methodist Church – Hartwood (Fauquier County) is at 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg. Contact the church office at 540-752-5462 or office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Christmas play: Amissville United Methodist Church presents its annual children’s Christmas play at 6 p.m., in the sanctuary of the church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville.
Christmas Cantata: 3 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, St. Louis. Several local choirs, and instrumentalists will be in attendance to celebrate "the Word becoming flesh, and dwelling among us." Dinner will be served prior to the service. The church will also salute local law enforcement during the service. All are welcome. Mount Zion is at 35286 Snake Hill Road, Middleburg.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Christmas play: 6 p.m., Sumerduck Baptist Church, 5354 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, presents its Christmas play, “The 12 Symbols of Christmas.” Everyone is welcome; there will be fellowship time afterward. For more information, text or call Ruth Carter at 540-522-7261 or email carterruth@ comcast.net.
Children’s Christmas Program and Celebration: Grace United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in the children’s Christmas program, on Saturday, Dec.14, from 3 to 6 p.m. The church would love for all the children from the community to get involved. Come dressed as angels, shepherds, animals or kings. If you need a costume, the church will provide one. A small, non-speaking part, in the Christmas story, will be assigned to each child. Bring your family, friends and neighbors to this fun holiday event. Afterward church members and visitors will celebrate with free pizza and chili, games, crafts, cookie decorating and Santa. All are welcome; admission is free. Grace United Methodist Church – Hartwood (Fauquier County), 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg. Contact the church office at 540-752-5462 or office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas music: Amissville United Methodist Church presents a Christmas music program at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church, at 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve services: Grace Episcopal Church at 5096 Grace Church Lane, Midland will hold two Christmas Eve services at 5 and 10 p.m. at the church. Attendees will worship, sing and have a Festal Eucharist. All are welcome. The website is www.gracechurchcasanova.org.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Christmas Eve service: 7 p.m., A Festal Christmas Eve Eucharist with candlelight. Bring the family, young and old. St Luke’s is at 400 N. Church St., Remington. Contact: 540-439-3733.
Ongoing…
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month, beginning Dec. 4. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping the Lord.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., Highland Rice Theater for the Performing Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Special prelude music by students from Covenant Christian Academy, Vint Hill. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, will sing. Nominations for outstanding individuals or groups that have demonstrated the Rev. Dr. King Jr.'s ideals are to be submitted by midnight Sunday, Dec. 22. Call 540-347-4665 for criteria details. Calling all youths: Submit essays based on the theme by the deadline. Essays will be selected from each grade level through high school. The winning authors will read their essay on stage at the ceremony. Dinner will be served immediately after this celebration at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome. Theme: “Injustice is not an option-vote!” Keynote Speaker: The Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director for Human Coalition Action; chairman, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute, Washington, D.C. Additional Rev. Dr. King Jr. services: Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir will be in concert; and Lord Fairfax Community College, 5480 College St., Warrenton, Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: Renard Carlos, councilmember, Town of Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.