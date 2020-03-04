Friday, March 6
King Street Bluegrass Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the King Street Bluegrass band, a bluegrass band with blues, folk and Americana influences based out of Washington, D.C. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
“The Sleeping Beauty”: 8 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Russian National Ballet presents this classic ballet about Princess Aurora and the evil fairy who curses her. This performance is family-friendly. Tickets are $33 to $55. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/russian-national-ballet-the-sleeping-beauty.
Live music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, March 7
Pierce Edens Live at Gloria’s: 7 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes gritty troubadour who draws on his Appalachian songwriting roots. This is a night of fun hosted by Fauquier Habitat for Humanity. Not a fundraiser. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
The Duskwhales Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Red Dog BBQ. Contact 540-347-4777.
Jim Steele Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra: American Idols: 7:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. The Manassas Symphony Orchestra showcases three great American composers: Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and Howard Hanson. This event is family-friendly. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors ages 62 and up and active and retired military and educators and free for students through college. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/manassas-symphony-orchestra-american-idols.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Friday, March 13
From Warrenton to the Real Alaska with Ken Waldman and the Wild Ones Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes this family-friendly old-time string band music with fiddling poet, Ken Waldman, joined by cellist and fiddler, Lizzie Thompson, plus fiddler and singer, Abigail Hobart. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
“Night Must Fall”: 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre presents the 1930s British drawing-room mystery "Night Must Fall" by master playwright Emlyn Williams. Performances run from March 13 to March 29 at the Vint Hill Theatre on the Green. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors. Reservations online at www.FCTstage.org. or call 540-349-8760.
Saturday, March 14
Fountains Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Good Grubbin’ Food Truck. Contact 540-347-4777.
Karaoke Night at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 7 to 10 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Every other Friday come sing your heart out! Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
