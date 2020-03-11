Friday, March 13
From Warrenton to the Real Alaska with Ken Waldman and the Wild Ones Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes this family-friendly old-time string band music with fiddling poet, Ken Waldman, joined by cellist and fiddler, Lizzie Thompson, plus fiddler and singer, Abigail Hobart. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
“Night Must Fall”: 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre presents the 1930s British drawing-room mystery "Night Must Fall" by master playwright Emlyn Williams. Performances run from March 13 to March 29 at the Vint Hill Theatre on the Green. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating are $18 for adults and $16 for students/seniors. Reservations online at www.FCTstage.org. or call 540-349-8760.
Karaoke Night at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 7 to 10 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Every other Friday come sing your heart out! Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Manassas Ballet's "Les Sylphides": 7:30 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Manassas Ballet Theatre starts 2020 with Les Sylphides, a ballet blanc widely thought of as the first ballet to be created simply about mood and without a storyline. The program will also include new contemporary works, all accompanied by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra. Tickets are $30 to $70. Repeats March 14 at 7:30 p.m. and March 15 at 3 p.m. Contact: 844-494-0318. Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu.
Nashville Standard Live at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, March 14
Maddi Mae: 2 p.m., 200 Viewtown Road, Amissville. Indie-country singer/songwriter Maddi Mae plays three sets of original music at Magnolia Vineyards. Visit www.maddimaemusic.com. Contact: 540-687-0321.
Muther Goose Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by The Frenchman. Contact 540-347-4777.
St. Paddy’s Day at Powers: 5 to 8 p.m., 9269 Redemption Way, Midland. Powers Farm and Brewery presents live music by Good and Lonesome. Visit www.powersfarmbrewery.com or phone 540-316-0175.
Ryan Jewel Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Sunday, March 15
Magnificent Music to Awaken Spring: 3 p.m., 105 East Washington St., Middleburg. As part of Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s At The Parish House series, the Heimat String Quartet will perform. The quartet’s Middleburg performance will include favorites of theirs: Mozart’s String Quartet No.15 in D minor and Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 2. $10 donation suggested. Reservations recommended although not required at 540-687-6297.
Friday, March 20
Danny Knicely, Aimee Curl and Zerui Depina Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes back guitar/mandolin/fiddle player Danny Knicely and bass/guitar/vocalist Aimee Curl joined by Zerui Depina from Cape Verde off the coast of West Africa. Their performance includes Morna, Funana, and instrumental music from Cape Verde mixed with songs and tunes from the mountains of Virginia. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under are admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org.
Josh Lowe Live at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Saturday, March 21
Gary Hoffman Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
