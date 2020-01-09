Email event info to asherman@fauquier.com
Jan. 10
Hiroya Tsukamoto Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance hosts Hiroya Tsukamoto at Gloria's Listening Room. Hiroya Tsukamoto is an innovative guitarist and composer who fuses folk, jazz and world music. Born and raised in Japan, Tsukamoto headlines concerts throughout the U.S. as well as internationally, including Blue Note in New York City and Japanese National Television. Tickets are $20 and seating is limited, so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
“The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later:” 7:30 p.m., 6507 Main St., The Plains. Dark Horse Theatre Company’s production looks at the death of Matthew Shepard and the consequences. Held at Grace Episcopal Church in the Plains. This production runs through 25 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with a 2:30 p.m. performance on Saturday, Jan. 11. Tickets are $20 general admission and $15 for students or military members with ID. More information and online tickets at www.darkhorseva.com/shows.
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
Jan. 11
Brandy Station Company Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance will host this band, playing everything from bluegrass to rhythm and blues and rock to ragtime. Tickets are $10 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Children 12 and under admitted free with a parent or guardian. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Maddi Mae: 4:30 and 6:30 p.m., 8374 W. Main St., Marshall.
Johnny Monarch’s double-decker bus hosts Maddi Mae for its inaugural Intimate Evening with the Artist series on Jan. 11. A three-course gourmet dinner will be served as Maddi Mae shares music and stories. Cost is $45/person and reservations are required. Seatings at 4:30 and 6:30 pm. Contact Johnny Monarch’s for reservations at 540-878-3556.
Scott Gookin Live at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Jan. 12
Warrenton Bluegrass Jam: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., 39 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Come and join new and old friends during the afternoon at Allegro Community School of the Arts. Contact: 540-270-0477 or wattman52@gmail.com
Jan. 18
Thistle Brothers Live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Will’s Place. Contact 540-347-4777.
Stand-Up Warrenton Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes the popular stand-up comedy series to its venue. Tickets are $15 and seating is limited so advance purchase is highly recommended. Tickets are available at suwjan2020.eventbrite.com.
Castleton Chamber Players: 4 p.m., 663 Castleton View Road, Castleton. The Castleton Chamber Players, co-founded by violinist Eric Silberger and cellist Daniel Lelchuk in collaboration with the late Maestro Lorin Maazel, return with Castleton Festival veteran and conductor/pianist Bradley Moore. This special program includes two works that were programmed in consultation with Maestro Maazel. Tickets $20-40. Visit www.castletonfestival.org or phone 540-937-3454.
Jan. 19
Gay Men’s Chorus: 2 p.m., 105 E. Washington St., Middleburg. For the third year in a row, Middleburg’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church welcomes The Gay Men’s Chorus as part of their At The Parish House performing arts series. The troupe will send their ensemble “Rock Creek Singers” to deliver a variety of pop and show tunes guaranteed to lift spirits. Reservations are recommended but not required (540-687-6297). A free-will donation of $20 is suggested to help cover event costs, but no one will be turned away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.