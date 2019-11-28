Nov. 29
Live Music at Northside29: 6 p.m., 5037 Lee Highway, Warrenton. Visit www.northside29.com. Contact: 540-347-3704.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m., 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. Fauquier Community Theatre presents this childhood classic with a musical version. Fun for the whole family. Plays Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 15 with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for students, $20 for seniors and $22 for adults. More information and reserved seating for all the performances is available online at www.FCTstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760.
Nov. 30
Calamity Improv: 7:30 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Gloria Faye Dingus Center hosts improv comedy show by Dark Horse Theatre Company. Tickets are $15; 10 percent off if you wear wild west gear. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
The Tyler James Band at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 4 to 7 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Visit www.whbrew.com. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Northern Virginia Ballet: “The Nutcracker:” 2 and 6 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Start your holiday season with Northern Virginia Ballet’s traditional and family-friendly production of “The Nutcracker,” featuring guest artists and the international award-winning dancers of NVB/ARB, the performance includes exquisite costuming and Russian-produced sets. Tickets: $35 for adults; $25 for seniors (ages 55 and up) and children and youth (ages 1-17). Visit hylton.calendar.gmu.edu/northern-virginia-ballet-the-nutcracker.
The Duskwhales live on the Taproom Stage: 6 to 9 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Two Smooth Dudes. Contact 540-347-4777.
Dec. 3
2019 “Messiah” Sing-a-Long: 7 p.m., Hylton Performing Arts Center, Merchant Hall, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Students from Osbourn Park, Patriot, and Brentsville District high schools join forces under the direction of OP’s Choir Director Dominick Izzo, for the annual “Messiah” Sing-a-Long. An all-student choir and orchestra with professional soloists perform Handel’s timeless masterpiece. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors (65 and older), $5 children and youth (ages 5-17), free (ages 4 and under)
Dec. 7
Fauquier County Youth Orchestra: 3 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. Gloria Faye Dingus Center hosts Fauquier County Youth Orchestra featuring student soloist Tazreen Hassan performing the Mozart “Violin Concerto No. 5.” Tickets are $10. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Dec. 12
Hidden in Plain View: European Piano Gems of the Early 20th Century: 7 p.m., 105 E. Washington St., Middleburg. Emmanuel Episcopal Church’s Parish House welcomes pianist Sophia Subbayya Vastek. Reservations are recommended but not required. $10 donation appreciated. All welcome. Contact: 540-687-6297.
Dec. 14
Kid Sister live on the Taproom Stage: 5 to 8 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Roaming Coyote. Contact 540-347-4777.
