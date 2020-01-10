FAITH NOTES
Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Breakfast: Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway. Amissville. Donations are accepted and all proceeds are used in service to others. Questions concerning this activity may be directed to Reg at 540-987-9001.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday celebration: 2 p.m., Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir will be in concert.
Monday, Jan. 20
31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., Highland Rice Theater for the Performing Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, will sing. Dinner will be served immediately after this celebration at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome. Theme: “Injustice is not an option-vote!” Keynote Speaker: The Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director for Human Coalition Action; chairman, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute, Washington, D.C.
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday celebration: 5:30 p.m., Lord Fairfax Community College, 5480 College St., Warrenton. Keynote speaker: Renard Carlos, council member, Town of Warrenton.
Ongoing…
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping the Lord.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
