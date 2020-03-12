Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Wednesday, March 11
Lenten lunches: Noon, 91 Main St., Warrenton. Warrenton Presbyterian Church extends an invitation to all to join Pastor Jim Lunde for a series of Lenten lunches to be held at noon each Wednesday during Lent starting on March 4. The gatherings will be held in the youth lounge, which can be accessed directly through entering the door in the church parking lot. Those attending simply need to bring a brown bag lunch and a Bible. Beverages will be furnished. Contact: 540-347-2213.
Thursday, March 12
“Days of March” Brunch: 9:30 a.m. Christian Women’s Connection of Warrenton will host a “Days of March” brunch, featuring a performance by Southern Academy of Irish Dance students, including world champion Garet Zagorski, under the direction of Kristin Butke Zagorski. The speaker will be Anne Curry of Angier, North Carolina, on “Mama Said There Would be Days Like This.” The cost is $10 inclusive. For reservations, call Linda at 703-402-4385, The brunch will be at Greenwich Presbyterian Church, 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville.
Saturday, March 14
Enneagram Workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. The Enneagram is an ancient spiritual tool used for self-discovery and growth. It helps us learn about ourselves and our patterns. Presented by Marilyn Finch Williams, the event is free and open to the community and will be held at St. James’ Episcopal Church. Space is limited and pre-registration required. Contact Lee Owsley at latitudesfairtrade@gmail.com or Scott Christian at fscott5195@gmail.com.
Women of Warrenton UMC (WOW): 10 a.m. to noon, 341 Church St., Warrenton. Life wide open—storms, stress, and schedules can cause us to live minute to minute, often missing opportunities to be a light in the darkness. Welcome Susan Pauling, a committed follower of Jesus who has devoted 30 years to speaking, writing and leading ministries in the local church. All women are welcome. Bring a friend. Contact Peg Carson at 540-347-9172.
Sunday, March 15
Deacon and Deaconess Day: 3 p.m., Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 1175 Delaplane Grade Road, Upperville. Special guest will be Pastor David Waller and the congregation of City of Refuge Bible Baptist Church of Culpeper. Lunch will be served following morning worship. The Rev. Philip C. Lewis is pastor.
Black History service: 3 p.m., 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church invites all to a special presentation by Taryn A. Weaver, a.k.a. “Harriet Tubman,” entitled “There is no substitute for God.” Potluck lunch served after the morning worship service. Contact: 703-347-1766.
Monday, March 16
“Holding the Christ Light”: 7 to 8 p.m., 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. A Lenten-guided meditation series held at St. James’ Episcopal Church. Led by spiritual coach Gerry Eitner, founder of Communities of Peace. Open to all, come to one or all. $10/donation. Email Gerry Eitner at communitiesofpeace@gmail.com.
Wednesday, March 18
Open Church: Noon to 2 p.m. (free lunch) and 5 to 7 p.m. (free dinner), 9552 James Madison Highway, Warrenton. Redeemed Church of Jesus Christ is serving the community with hot meals focused on the homeless or the elderly who need a meal and/or help getting back on their feet. Available the first and third Wednesdays of each month. No registration required. Need a ride? Call or email at least 24 hours ahead. Redeemedchurchva@gmail.com or 540-935-2956.
Saturday, March 21
Chili Cook-off to benefit Rise Against Hunger: 6 p.m., 5108 Weston Road, Casanova. Casanova, Warrenton and Fauquier County chefs will offer their best chilis to be judged and enjoyed by the community. The menu will also feature salad, corn bread, dessert and soft drinks. Beer and wine will be available. Donations gratefully accepted at the door to help raise funds to support a Rise Against Hunger packaging event. The goal is to raise $5,000 to purchase 17,240 meals for children and families in need. Checks may be made payable to St. Andrews. Credit cards will be accepted at the event. While Rise Against Hunger is an international relief organization, please bring a non-perishable item on March 21. Those items will be distributed locally to those in need. The Chili Cook-off is jointly organized and supported by Casanova’s Grace Episcopal Church, St. Andrew the Apostle Independent Catholic Church and members of the Casanova community. For more information, please contact Cheryl Berry at 540-270-5203 or Beth Monarch at 561-716-5520.
Honoring voices from the past: 5:30 p.m., 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton. All are invited to help celebrate Black history at First Baptist Church. Light refreshments follow the program. Free will offering appreciated. Contact: 540-347-2775.
Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m., 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast in the Fellowship Hall of the church. Donations gratefully accepted, and all proceeds are used in service to others. Questions concerning this activity may be directed to Reg at 540-987-9001.
Vaping: Myths and Facts: 10 a.m., 8405 W. Main St., Marshall. Marshall United Methodist Church will host a discussion by Anna Marie Askin-Evans, director at the Center for Holistic Psychotherapy, related to vaping and its effects on children and young adults. Session is free and particularly geared toward teens. Contact: 540-364-2506.
Saturday, March 28
Prayer breakfast: 8 a.m., 3124 Beulah Road, Markham. Annual Deaconess Alberta Mudd Memorial Prayer Breakfast will be celebrating. The Rev. Charles Thompson, Mount Zion Baptist Church, St. Louis, Virginia, will be our guest. Contact: 540-364-2626.
Saturday, April 4
Annual Easter Egg Hunt: Noon to 3 p.m., 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg. Grace United Methodist Church-Hartwood welcomes all for its annual Easter Egg Hunt. Search for 1,000 eggs, lunch, egg decorating, crafts, games and more. Bring your Easter baskets or bags! Preschooler through senior citizens … all are welcome! Contact: 540-752-5462.
Saturday, April 25
Spring Bazaar: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5073 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton. Jeffersonton United Methodist Church will be having a spring bazaar featuring yard sale items, crafts, baked goods and plants at the Jeffersonton Community Center. Proceeds go toward the center and the church. Tables are available for rent. $20/inside, $10/outside. Contact Ann at 540-522-9466 or Vicki at 540-812-4114 to reserve a spot.
Ongoing
“Queen Esther” Sight and Sound field trip: Warrenton Baptist Church, 123 Main St., will be taking a trip to Sight and Sound in Lancaster, Pa., on Thursday, May 28, to see the production of “Queen Esther.” The bus will leave the church at 8 a.m. and return at 9 p.m. Tickets are $115 per person, which includes a reserved bus seat and ticket for the performance. Only checks (payable to Warrenton Baptist Church) or cash payments for the exact amount will be accepted. Payments and reservations are due March 31. For reservations, call Amy at the church office, 540-347-3509, by March 31. Everyone must make his/her own reservation.
Church seeks senior pastor: First Baptist Church, Warrenton, seeks a senior pastor who is licensed and ordained in the Baptist faith. Letters of Interest should be mailed to The First Baptist Church Pastor Search Committee, P.O. Box 189, Warrenton, Virginia — postmarked no later than April 21.
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St., Warrenton. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group: Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. Anyone who is divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or has lived it for years and need support, may visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
Finding Hope: 7 p.m., 11775 Morgansburg Road, Bealeton. Finding Hope is a support group for women who have been affected by childhood sexual abuse. The group practices five strategies to reclaim hope. Finding Hope provides a safe community to move forward in a healing journey and help others find their way. Meets Monday evenings at Liberty Community Church. Contact: findinghopebealeton@gmail.com or 540-439-0500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.