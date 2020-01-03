FAITH NOTES
Sunday, Jan. 5
Little Fork Episcopal Church's Visit of The Three Kings: 10 a.m., Since Epiphany, Jan. 6, which marks the three kings’ visit to the baby Jesus falls on a Monday, Little Fork Episcopal Church will celebrate this feast during its Sunday service. Join to mark the end of the Christmas season and to celebrate how all, even kings, honored the birth of Jesus. Little Fork Episcopal Church is at 16461 Oak Shade Road, Rixeyville.
First Sunday Worship Services: Salem Baptist Church and the Rev. Leroy H. Stewart, pastor invite the community first Sunday Worship Services at 11 a.m. beginning Jan. 5. For more information contact Lillian Walker at 540-347-1883 or the Rev. Leroy H. Stewart, pastor, at Leroyste@msn.com. Salem Baptist Church is at 4172 Rosstown Road, Marshall.
Monday, Jan. 20
31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., Highland Rice Theater for the Performing Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Special prelude music by students from Covenant Christian Academy, Vint Hill. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, will sing. Calling all youths: Submit essays based on the theme by the deadline. Essays will be selected from each grade level through high school. The winning authors will read their essays on stage at the ceremony. Dinner will be served immediately after this celebration at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome. Theme: “Injustice is not an option-vote!” Keynote Speaker: The Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director for Human Coalition Action; chairman, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute, Washington, D.C. Additional Rev. Dr. King Jr. services: Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir will be in concert; and Lord Fairfax Community College, 5480 College St., Warrenton, Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: Renard Carlos, councilmember, Town of Warrenton.
Ongoing…
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping the Lord.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
