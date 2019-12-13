Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Advent at Middleburg United Methodist Church: Middleburg United Methodist Church members invite the community to join them for the following Advent events. Sunday services are at 11:30 a.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, Middleburg Concert Series, “A Christmas Spectacular,” 4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, third Sunday of Advent, “We Wait for Thee,” featuring special music and guest musicians; Sunday, Dec. 22, fourth Sunday of Advent, children’s Christmas pageant, “The Littlest Star;” Monday, Dec. 23, Chanukah service and menorah lighting at Rectortown UMC, 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Middleburg United Methodist Church is at 15 W. Washington St., Middleburg.
Christmas play: 6 p.m., Sumerduck Baptist Church, 5354 Sumerduck Road, Sumerduck, presents its Christmas play, “The 12 Symbols of Christmas.” Everyone is welcome; there will be fellowship time afterward. For more information,text or call Ruth Carter at 540-522-7261 or email carterruth@ comcast.net.
Children’s Christmas Program and Celebration: Grace United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in the children’s Christmas program, on Saturday, Dec.14, from 3 to 6 p.m. Church members would love for all the children from the community to get involved. Come dressed as angels, shepherds, animals or kings. If you need a costume, the church will provide one. A small, non-speaking part, in the Christmas story, will be assigned to each child. Afterward church members and visitors will celebrate with free pizza and chili, games, crafts, cookie decorating and Santa. All are welcome; admission is free. Grace United Methodist Church – Hartwood (Fauquier County), 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg. Contact the church office at 540-752-5462 or office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Christmas music: Amissville United Methodist Church presents a Christmas music program at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church, at 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville.
Christmas Program/Sing-a-long: 1 p.m.,Oak Shade Baptist Church will present the annual Christmas program and sing-along. Enjoy Christmas, Jesus and Santa. Dinner will be served after the program. For more information, text/call Danette Jones 703-969-3314 or the church at 540-788-4160. The church is at 3287 Old Catlett Road, Catlett.
Christmas program: 7 p.m.,Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church invites all to its Christmas program celebrating the birth of our savior, to be directed by Randy Minter. The church is at 10023 Wesley Chapel Road, Marshall. Refreshments will be served afterward the program.
Healing: For the entire month of December, Mount Morris Baptist Church is focused on healing. Each Sunday, Pastor Lindsay Green will be preaching on this very important topic for the body of Christ. The church welcomes all who wish to participate in the healing message. Mount Morris Baptist Church is at 5342 Leeds Manor Road, Hume. Contact: 540-364-1003.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Breakfast: Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Donations are accepted and all proceeds are used in service to others.Questions concerning this activity may be directed to Reg at 540-987-9001.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve services: Grace Episcopal Church at 5096 Grace Church Lane, Midland will hold two Christmas Eve services at 5 and 10 p.m. at the church. Attendees will worship, sing and have a Festal Eucharist. All are welcome. The website is www.gracechurchcasanova.org.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Christmas Eve service: 7 p.m., A Festal Christmas Eve Eucharist with candlelight. Bring the family, young and old. St Luke’s is at 400 N. Church St., Remington. Contact: 540-439-3733.
Christmas Eve at Faith Christian Church: 6 to 7 p.m., Join Dr. Decker H. Tapscott Sr. and the community of Faith Christian Church & International Outreach Center for a special Christmas Eve service. Rejoice as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Faith Christian Church is at6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. For more information, contact the church at 540-349-0178 or visitwww.gotfaithnow.org.
Little Fork Episcopal Church's Candlelight Christmas Eve Service: 6 p.m., The community is invited to this candlelight Christmas Eve service, including carols, a dramatic telling of the Christmas story and an interactive time for children. Little Fork Church is at 16461 Oak Shade Road Rixeyville.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve at Faith Christian Church: 10:30 p.m., Join Dr. Decker H. Tapscott Sr. and the community of Faith Christian Church & International Outreach Center for a special New Year's Eve service. Faith Christian Church is at 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. For more information, contact the church at 540-349-0178 or visit www.gotfaithnow.org.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Little Fork Episcopal Church's Visit of The Three Kings: 10 a.m., Since Epiphany, Jan. 6, which marks the three kings’ visit to the baby Jesus falls on a Monday, Little Fork Episcopal Church will celebrate this feast during its Sunday service. Join to mark the end of the Christmas season and to celebrate how all, even kings, honored the birth of Jesus. Little Fork Episcopal Church is at 16461 Oak Shade Road, Rixeyville.
Ongoing…
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month, beginning Dec. 4. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping the Lord.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., Highland Rice Theater for the Performing Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Special prelude music by students from Covenant Christian Academy, Vint Hill. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, will sing. Nominations for outstanding individuals or groups that have demonstrated the Rev. Dr. King Jr.'s ideals are to be submitted by midnight Sunday, Dec. 22. Call 540-347-4665 for criteria details. Calling all youths: Submit essays based on the theme by the deadline. Essays will be selected from each grade level through high school. The winning authors will read their essay on stage at the ceremony. Dinner will be served immediately after this celebration at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome. Theme: “Injustice is not an option-vote!” Keynote Speaker: The Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director for Human Coalition Action; chairman, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute, Washington, D.C. Additional Rev. Dr. King Jr. services: Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir will be in concert; and Lord Fairfax Community College, 5480 College St., Warrenton, Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: Renard Carlos, councilmember, Town of Warrenton.
