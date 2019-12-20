Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Blue Christmas Service: 7 p.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. This subdued time of worship and prayer acknowledges that not everyone feels only joy during this season. Contact 540-347-4342 or visit www.saintjameswarrenton.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Breakfast: Amissville United Methodist Men will serve breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville. Donations are accepted and all proceeds are used in service to others. Questions concerning this activity may be directed to Reg at 540-987-9001.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Advent at Middleburg United Methodist Church: Middleburg United Methodist Church members invite the community to join them for the following Advent events. Sunday services are at 11:30 a.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22, fourth Sunday of Advent, children’s Christmas pageant, “The Littlest Star.” Find out how God chose which star to be the Star of Bethlehem when the kids -- and a few adults -- present "The Littlest Star during the worship service. Afterward, join the church for refreshments in the fellowship hall. Monday, Dec. 23, Chanukah service and menorah lighting at Rectortown UMC, 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Middleburg United Methodist Church is at 15 W. Washington St., Middleburg.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve services:
Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville, will celebrate its annual Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church.
Faith Christian Church, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. Join Dr. Decker H. Tapscott Sr. and the community of Faith Christian Church & International Outreach Center for a special Christmas Eve service from 6 to 7 p.m. Rejoice and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. For more information, contact the church at 540-349-0178 or visit www.gotfaithnow.org.
Grace Episcopal Church, 5096 Grace Church Lane, Midland, will hold two Christmas Eve services at 5 and 10 p.m. Attendees will worship, sing and have a Festal Eucharist. All are welcome. The website is www.gracechurchcasanova.org.
Little Fork Episcopal Church, 16461 Oak Shade Road, Rixeyville. The community is invited to this candlelight Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m., including carols, a dramatic telling of the Christmas story and an interactive time for children.
St. James’ Episcopal Church, 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Christmas Eve Pageant and Eucharist, 3 p.m. This worship service is especially geared towards younger children and all are invited to participate in the pageant at the beginning of the service; Christmas Eve Family Service and Eucharist, 5 p.m.This most popular service on Christmas Eve is meaningful for children, youth and adults alike.; Christmas Eve Choral Eucharist, 10 p.m.The liturgical high point of St. James’ celebration of Christmas, this service features the full choir with music woven into each element of worship.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 400 N. Church St., Remington, will hold a Fetal Christmas Eve Eucharist with candlelight at 7 p.m. Bring the family, young and old. Contact: 540-439-3733.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Christmas Day Eucharist: 9 a.m., St. James’ Episcopal Church,73 Culpeper St., Warrenton.This informal morning service is a way to reflect on the reasons for Christmas on the day itself.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Workshop: 8 a.m., Beulah Baptist Church, 124 Beulah Road, Markham. Sponsored by the NOVA Baptist Sunday School Union. Continental breakfast will be served. The theme is “Evangelism” and the facilitator is the Rev. Dr. Jeffery O. Johnson Sr., pastor, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Fairfax. Call 703-919-5812 for more information. The Sunday School Union business meeting will be held immediately after the workshop and all Sunday School Union members are welcome to stay.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve at Faith Christian Church: 10:30 p.m.,Join Dr. Decker H. Tapscott Sr. and the community of Faith Christian Church & International Outreach Center for a special New Year's Eve service. Faith Christian Church is at 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton. For more information, contact the church at 540-349-0178 or visit www.gotfaithnow.org.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Little Fork Episcopal Church's Visit of The Three Kings: 10 a.m., Since Epiphany, Jan. 6, which marks the three kings’ visit to the baby Jesus falls on a Monday, Little Fork Episcopal Church will celebrate this feast during its Sunday service. Join to mark the end of the Christmas season and to celebrate how all, even kings, honored the birth of Jesus. Little Fork Episcopal Church is at 16461 Oak Shade Road, Rixeyville.
Ongoing…
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., the first Wednesday of the month. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping the Lord.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., Highland Rice Theater for the Performing Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Special prelude music by students from Covenant Christian Academy, Vint Hill. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, will sing. Nominations for outstanding individuals or groups that have demonstrated the Rev. Dr. King Jr.'s ideals are to be submitted by midnight Sunday, Dec. 22. Call 540-347-4665 for criteria details. Calling all youths: Submit essays based on the theme by the deadline. Essays will be selected from each grade level through high school. The winning authors will read their essay on stage at the ceremony. Dinner will be served immediately after this celebration at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome. Theme: “Injustice is not an option-vote!” Keynote Speaker: The Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director for Human Coalition Action; chairman, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute, Washington, D.C. Additional Rev. Dr. King Jr. services: Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir will be in concert; and Lord Fairfax Community College, 5480 College St., Warrenton, Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: Renard Carlos, councilmember, Town of Warrenton.
