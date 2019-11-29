Submit your religious news events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance for publication. Please include address and contact information for your event.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Thanksgiving eve service: The Plains community will come together to join in thanks on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, The Plains. Come out and enjoy this evening of remembrance for all the blessings of the year. The Rev. Timothy Ahl of The First Baptist Church, The Plains, will be the speaker and a time of fellowship and refreshments will follow. Bring a friend and share in this wonderful time of fellowship with neighbors and grateful thanksgiving.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving dinner: The annual Thanksgiving Day feast is set for Thursday, Nov. 28, from noon to 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 6807 Main St., The Plains. Ham and turkey with all the fixings will be served, along with desserts galore. Last year, about 250 folks attended. Church members supply the food. The meal is free but a good-will offering will be accepted. Volunteers are also being sought to help out. Contact Sue or Paul Smith at 540-270-0411.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Retirement celebration: 2 p.m., Join the First Baptist Church family as they honor the Rev. Matthew Zimmerman Jr. and his wife, Barbara, in the church sanctuary, 39 Alexandria Pike, Warrenton.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Advent Lessons and Carols: 10:15 a.m., 73 Culpeper St. Warrenton. St. James’ Episcopal Church will begin the season of Advent with lessons and carols woven into the 10:15 a.m. Rite II liturgy. Four parallel lessons from the Old and New Testaments will tell the story of the season. A hymn or anthem with a harmonizing theme be sung after each lesson. Following the four lessons and prayers the liturgy will continue with the eucharist. Contact: 540-347-4342.
Usher announcement: District No. 2 Ushers' Ministry invites residents to the 19th annual Candlelight and Rededication Service at First Springs Baptist Church, 9307 Springs Road, Warrenton, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Rev. Errol Siders, pastor, will deliver the Word. Lunch will be served after the morning worship service. All ushers are asked to be in uniform. Attendees are also asked to bring non-perishable food and canned goods to be distributed to needy families. Contact: The Rev. Errol Siders, pastor, 540-729-1626.
Guest preacher: At Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Warrenton, the guest preacher at the 10:30 a.m. worship service will be the Rev. Ralph Williams, associate pastor of Mount Morris Baptist Church, Hume. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church is at 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Keith McCullough is pastor. Contact: 540-347-3735. Visit www.mountzionva.org.
Advent at Middleburg United Methodist Church: Middleburg United Methodist Church members invite the community to join them for the following Advent events. Sunday services are at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, first Sunday of Advent, “Season of Wonder, Season of Light;” Thursday, Dec. 5, JOY Club; Saturday, Dec. 7, Christmas in Middleburg, Holiday Bazaar; Sunday, Dec. 8, second Sunday of Advent, “The Truth Sent from Above;” Saturday, Dec. 14, Middleburg Concert Series, “A Christmas Spectacular,” 4 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, third Sunday of Advent, “We Wait for Thee,” featuring special music and guest musicians; Sunday, Dec. 22, fourth Sunday of Advent, children’s Christmas pageant, “The Littlest Star;” Monday, Dec. 23, Chanukah service and menorah lighting at Rectortown UMC, 5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Eve service, 7 p.m. Middleburg United Methodist Church is at 15 W. Washington St., Middleburg.
Choral Evensong for Advent: Join Leeds Parish to mark the beginning of Advent with a Choral Evensong on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. Soloists from Shenandoah University Conservatory will join organist Fred Clyne and the Leeds Church Choir to perform selections from Pepping, Creighton, and Messiaen along with traditional Advent hymn settings. The service will be followed by a complimentary wine and cheese reception. Admission is free and all are welcome. The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish is at 4332 Leeds Manor Road, Markham.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Middleburg United Methodist Church, 15 W. Washington St., Middleburg. The Middleburg United Methodist Women are hosting a holiday bazaar during the Christmas in Middleburg festivities. The bazaar will feature homemade jams and jellies, antiques, collectibles, handcrafted candles, roasted almonds, candied pecans, handmade jewelry, homemade soap, hot coffee and ham biscuits.
31st Annual Saint Nicholas Day Sale: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Saint Nicholas Day Sale is a local holiday shopping tradition. The sale features unique gifts from local artisans including fine arts, woodwork, ceramics, textiles, jewelry, baked goods, baskets, and holiday greenery.
Proceeds benefit youth scholarships and other community outreach projects of the Episcopal Church Women at Leeds. The Episcopal Church of Leeds Parish is at 4332 Leeds Manor Road, Markham.
‘Carols with the Bells’ Holiday Handbell Concert: 7 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church invites you to come out to the Sanctuary for “Carols with the Bells,” a Holiday Hand Bell Concert. A reception will follow, in the Grace Fellowship Hall. All are welcome; admission is free. Grace United Methodist Church – Hartwood (Fauquier County) is at 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg. Contact the church office at 540-752-5462 or office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Children’s Christmas Program and Celebration: Grace United Methodist Church invites the community to participate in the children’s Christmas program, on Saturday, Dec.14, from 3 to 6 p.m. The church would love for all the children from the community to get involved. Come dressed as angels, shepherds, animals or kings. If you need a costume, the church will provide one. A small, non-speaking part, in the Christmas story, will be assigned to each child. Bring your family, friends and neighbors to this fun holiday event. Afterward church members and visitors will celebrate with free pizza and chili, games, crafts, cookie decorating and Santa. All are welcome; admission is free. Grace United Methodist Church – Hartwood (Fauquier County), 13056 Elk Ridge Road, Fredericksburg. Contact the church office at 540-752-5462 or office.graceumc@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve services: Grace Episcopal Church at 5096 Grace Church Lane, Midland will hold two Christmas Eve services at 5 and 10 p.m. at the church. Attendees will worship, sing and have a Festal Eucharist. All are welcome. The website is www.gracechurchcasanova.org.
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Christmas Eve service: 7 p.m., A Festal Christmas Eve Eucharist with candlelight. Bring the family, young and old. St Luke’s is at 400 N. Church St., Remington. Contact: 540-439-3733.
Ongoing…
Prayer meeting: 7 p.m., every Wednesday, beginning Dec. 4. Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 33 S. Third St., Warrenton. Contact: Keith McCullough, pastor, 540-347-3735 or visit www.mountzionva.org. Join the church for witnessing, testimonials and praising and worshipping the Lord.
Food pantry: The Beulah Baptist Church Food Pantry, at Beulah Baptist Church, 3124 Beulah Road, Markham, is open the second and fourth Sundays of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. For more information, contact the church at 540-364-2626 or Cecelia Williams at 540-364-2428.
Warrenton Women’s Prayer Alliance: 9 to 10 a.m., 276 Cleveland St. Warrenton. Join us every second and fourth Wednesday of the month for prayer, fellowship and short devotional at Trinity Lutheran Church. Everyone is welcome. Contact wwpaattic@gmail.com.
Single Moms Support Group meets every second and fourth Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. If you are divorced, in the midst of a divorce or separation, navigating the difficult road of single parenting for the first time or have lived it for years and need support, visit the Single Moms Support Group. Meets at the Warrenton United Methodist Church for understanding, support and connections. Free childcare is provided. All welcome. Contact: 540-347-1367.
31st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration: Monday, Jan. 20, 1 p.m., Highland Rice Theater for the Performing Arts, 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Special prelude music by students from Covenant Christian Academy, Vint Hill. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir, under the direction of the Rev. Lemuel Montgomery, will sing. Nominations for outstanding individuals or groups that have demonstrated the Rev. Dr. King Jr.'s ideals are to be submitted by midnight Sunday, Dec. 22. Call 540-347-4665 for criteria details. Calling all youths: Submit essays based on the theme by the deadline. Essays will be selected from each grade level through high school. The winning authors will read their essay on stage at the ceremony. Dinner will be served immediately after this celebration at the Mount Zion Baptist Church. All are welcome. Theme: “Injustice is not an option-vote!” Keynote Speaker: The Rev. Dean Nelson, executive director for Human Coalition Action; chairman, Frederick Douglass Leadership Institute, Washington, D.C. Additional Rev. Dr. King Jr. services: Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County, 4243 Loudoun Ave., The Plains, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. King Jr. Choir will be in concert; and Lord Fairfax Community College, 5480 College St., Warrenton, Monday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m. Keynote speaker: Renard Carlos, councilmember, Town of Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.