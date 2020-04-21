The Fauquier County Fair will return in July after being cancelled in 2019.
Provided that restrictions on public gatherings are lifted by then, this year’s fair is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 15 and continue through Saturday, July 18. The event is hosted at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds on Old Auburn Road, near Warrenton.
“A successful fundraiser in November made it possible to contemplate a 2020 county fair,” said an email from Sue Yankaitis of the Fauquier Fair Board. “We have a great line-up of events and offerings for both children and adults, including the 4-H animal displays.”
This year's theme is "Pride in our Past and Faith in our Future."
Yankaitis said that for children participating in 4-H, the fair is especially important. “You’ve got all these 4-H kids raising their animals – this is the highlight of their year.”
The draft schedule, which is subject to change, shows a packed four-day calendar. Pageants – including the crowning of Miss Fauquier – join events as diverse as hot dog-, pie-, melon- and pizza-eating contests, a petting zoo, carnival rides, hypnotist shows and dozens of others.
The annual fair is the organization’s main source of revenue, she said, and the inability to host a fair in 2019 meant that finances were strained. In spite of the challenges, she said, the board worked hard to make this year’s event possible. “We really are wanting to pull this off.”
More information, including vendor and sponsorship forms, can be found at www.fauquierfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.