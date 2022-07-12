The Fauquier County Fair opens to the public Wednesday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and will continue to offer entertainment, competitions and exhibits through Saturday, July 16. Gates open at 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The fair closes at 11 each night.
The Fauquier County Fairgrounds are at 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. Tickets are sold per day: $10 for adults; $5 for children 11 and younger, for senior citizens 55 and older or for adult members of the military services (must show ID). Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.
A complete schedule of events may be found here.
Country music headliners Trey Schneider and Ryan Jewell will perform Thursday night beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Tru Grit Rodeo will present trick riding and rodeo clowns Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.
Several magic shows and a hypnotist show will be featured multiple times each day.
Art, crafts and food exhibits will be in the main exhibition building all day, every day. Other all-day attractions include a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, ax throwing and children's games.
Saturday competitions include Baby (9:30 a.m.), Wee Miss and Mister (10 a.m.), Little Miss and Mister (10:30 a.m.) and Teen Miss and Miss Fauquier (2:30 p.m.) pageants. The registration page for the pageants is here.
A Corn Hole tournament will begin at 3 p.m. and a Booty Shake contest at 4 p.m. The annual hot dog eating contest is also on Saturday, at noon; a pizza eating contest will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday. Contest rules may be found here.
Carnival rides open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. There is an unlimited ride wristband option this year -- $25 per session. Sessions are Wednesday to Friday, 6 p.m. to close or Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. or 5 to 11 p.m.
A complete guide to submitting entries for the exhibitions — from quilting projects to pickles — and livestock judging — from cows to rabbits — may be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.