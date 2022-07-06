photo_ft_news_Fauquier Fair-42 CM_072121.jpg

Efran Flores took top honors in the open division in the 2021 Fauquier Fair’s rodeo.

 Photo by Carson McRae/McRae Visual Media

The Fauquier County Fair opens to the public Wednesday, July 13 at 2 p.m. and will continue to offer entertainment, competitions and exhibits through Saturday, July 16. Gates open at 2 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The fair closes at 11 each night.

photo_ft_news_Fauquier Fair-14 CM_072121.jpg

Ottavio Yankov poses with his sheep as he competes for the Peewee Showmanship ribbon in 2021.

The Fauquier County Fairgrounds are at 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. Tickets are sold per day: $10 for adults; $5 for children 11 and younger, for senior citizens 55 and older or for adult members of the military services (must show ID). Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate.

A complete schedule of events may be found here.

Country music headliners Trey Schneider and Ryan Jewell will perform Thursday night beginning at 7:30 p.m. 

Tru Grit Rodeo will present trick riding and rodeo clowns Friday and Saturday beginning at 7 p.m.

Several magic shows and a hypnotist show will be featured multiple times each day.

photo_ft_news_Fauquier Fair-31 CM_072121.jpg

True Grit Rodeo roper Tyler Mawyer

Art, crafts and food exhibits will be in the main exhibition building all day, every day. Other all-day attractions include a petting zoo, a mechanical bull, ax throwing and children's games.

Saturday competitions include Baby (9:30 a.m.), Wee Miss and Mister (10 a.m.), Little Miss and Mister (10:30 a.m.) and Teen Miss and Miss Fauquier (2:30 p.m.) pageants. The registration page for the pageants is here.

A Corn Hole tournament will begin at 3 p.m. and a Booty Shake contest at 4 p.m. The annual hot dog eating contest is also on Saturday, at noon; a pizza eating contest will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday. Contest rules may be found here. 

Carnival rides open at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. There is an unlimited ride wristband option this year -- $25 per session. Sessions are Wednesday to Friday, 6 p.m. to close or Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. or 5 to 11 p.m.

A complete guide to submitting entries for the exhibitions — from quilting projects to pickles — and livestock judging — from cows to rabbits — may be found here.

photo_ft_news_Fauquer Fair 8_TK_072121.jpg

Competition contestants chill out at the 2021 Fauquier County Fair.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.