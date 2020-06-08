The Fauquier County Fair will not place this year, according to a statement on the fair organization’s website. The fair was scheduled to take place beginning on July 15.
“Although most of the state has moved into Phase 2, there is too much uncertainty in the recovery process. The potential risk to the public as well as the potential for significant financial loss is great,” the statement said.
“Many of our regular fair sponsors have graciously donated funds to continue our efforts even without a fair. The cost of maintaining the fairgrounds and buildings does not go away when we don’t have a fair. Bills continue to come in and with the lack of a 2019 fair, the loss of rentals and now no 2020 fair, we rely solely on sponsors and our fundraising to stay alive,” the statement explained.
The organization’s board members will open the buildings and grounds at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds “as soon as … permitted,” the statement said.
(2) comments
But a protest is okay?
Just call it a protest. Problem Solved.
All restaurants should just claim a 'protest', serve 'free' food and keep track of what it is then ask for a 'sterilization' fee and don't forget your waitress etc on the way out.
This is getting way past ridiculous.
Either the beerflu is a problem or it isn't. Pretty foolish for certain events to be just fine while others are taboo....At least get some consistency.
