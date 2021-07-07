You have permission to edit this article.
Fauquier County Fair 2021

kids with chickens at fair

4-H pet show contestants line up for judging at the county fair. Savannah Dodson (13 - Midland), Julianna Reid (12 - Summerduck), Caroline Lawrence (11- Warrenton), Jessica Lawrence (8 - Warrenton), and Maggie McGurk (12 - Warrenton) Photo by Adam Goings.

 Adam Goings

The Fauquier County Fair is back this year after a forced hiatus of two years. Livestock shows, games, contests and entertainment are all on tap for four days, July 14 to 17.

fair glass

Jim Shirley acquired this antique glass commemorating the Fauquier Fair. The date is etched on the ruby red glass – 1919.

Hours

Wednesday, July 14: 2 to 11 p.m.

Thursday, July 15: 2 to 11 p.m.

Friday, July 16: 2 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 17: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

1-day admission prices

Adults: $10

Children (15 and under): $5

Babes in arms: Free

Adult military (military must show valid ID) or senior citizen: $5

​Admission price does not cover carnival rides, beer garden or fair food. All may be purchased at an additional cost once inside the fair. Tickets may be purchased in advance at fauquierfair.com.

Exhibitors

Fair parking

This illustration explains parking at the Central Sports Complex during the four days of the Fauquier County Fair.

The exhibit building will be open every day of the fair for exhibitors to showcase their craftsmanship and handiwork.

Entries will be accepted on Monday, July 12.

Categories are outlined on the Fauquier County Fair website at fauquierfair.com, and include crafts, woodworking, sewing and quilting projects, home-grown vegetables, canned and preserved foods, baked goods and flower arrangements.

Livestock showing

Beef cattle, dairy cattle, meat and dairy goats, sheep, poultry and rabbits will all be on display, shown by their owners and bearing ribbons after judging. Rules and entry forms are available at fauquierfair.com.

Schedule of events

Wednesday, July 14

2 p.m. Gates open

All barns and exhibit building open

Petting zoo opens (open all day)

Children’s games

3 p.m. Circus Shane (also at 5 and 7 p.m.)

3:30 p.m. Beach ball races

Dairy trailer demonstration (also at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)

4 p.m. Beer Garden opens (till closing)

Livestock obstacle course

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 demonstration

Fast Action Motor Experience (also at 6 and 8:30 p.m.)

4:30 p.m. Agricadabra show (also at 6:30 p.m.)

5 p.m. Carnival rides and games open

Pedal tractor pull

Pie-eating contest

5:30 p.m. Extreme illusions and escapes (also at 8 p.m.)

6 p.m. Touch a truck

7 p.m. Power wheels hay maze

Barnyard Beauty contest

9 p.m. Comedy hypnotist show

11 p.m. Gates close

Thursday, July 15

2 p.m. Gates open

All barns and exhibit building open

Petting zoo opens

Children’s games

Youth tractor driving

3 p.m. Circus Shane (also at 5 and 7 p.m.)

Dairy trailer demonstration (also at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)

4 p.m. Beer Garden open (until closing)

Fast Action Motor Experience (also at 6 and 8:30 p.m.)

Bike rodeo

4:30 p.m. Agricadabra Show (also at 6:30 p.m.)

5 p.m. Carnival rides and games open

Watermelon eating contest

Dairy goat show

5:30 p.m. Extreme illusions and escapes (also at 8 p.m.)

Frozen feet contest

6 p.m. ATV rodeo

Seed spitting contest

7 p.m. Power wheels hay maze

Dairy cattle show

Real Deal band

9 p.m. Comedy hypnotist show

11 p.m. Gates closed

Friday, July 16

10 a.m. Rabbit and poultry judging

2 p.m. Gates open

All barns and exhibit building open

Petting zoo opens

Children’s games

3 p.m. Youth tractor driving contest

Pet show

Circus Shane (also at 5 and 7 p.m.)

Dairy trailer demonstration (also at 6 p.m.)

3:30 p.m. Chicken/small animal parade

4 p.m. Beer Garden open (until closing)

Fast Action Motor Experience (also at 6 and 8:30 p.m.)

Meat goat show

4:30 p.m. Agricadabra show (also at 6:30 p.m.)

5 p.m. Carnival rides and games open

Pizza eating contest

5:30 p.m. Extreme illusions and escapes (also at 8 p.m.)

6 p.m. Sheep show

Bobble head contest

7 p.m. True Grit Rodeo

9 p.m. Comedy hypnotist show

11 p.m. Gate closed

Saturday, July 17

8 to 10 a.m. All you can eat breakfast

9 a.m. Gates open

All barns and exhibit building open

Petting zoo open

Children’s games

Strong man/strong woman competition

strongman

At the 2017 Fauquier Fair, Jonathan Rodman won the men’s elite division in the strong man competition.

Horseshoe pitching contest

9:30 a.m. Baby pageant

10 a.m. Wee Miss/Mister pageant

Skid Steer Rodeo

Beef cattle show

10:30 a.m. Tiny Miss pageant

Circus Shane (also at 12:30, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.)

Dairy trailer demonstration (1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.)

11:30 a.m. Little Miss pageant

Agricadabra show (also at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m.)

12 noon Hot dog eating contest

12:30 p.m. Exhibit building awards ceremony

1 p.m. Power wheels hay maze (also at 7 p.m.)

1:30 p.m. Young Miss pageant

Fast Action Motor Experience (also at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)

2 p.m. Carnival rides and games open

Beer garden open (till closing)

Tuff truck show

2:30 p.m. Pre-teen Miss pageant

3 p.m. Corn hole tournament

3:30 p.m. Barn awards ceremony

4 p.m. Booty shake contest

4:30 p.m. Extreme illusions and escapes (also at 8 p.m.)

5 p.m. Carnival rides and games open

Lawn mower races

5:30 p.m. Best apple pie contest

6 p.m. Livestock obstacle course

7 p.m. Teen Miss and Miss pageants

9 p.m. Comedy hypnotist show

11 p.m. Gates closed

