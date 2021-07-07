Fauquier County Fair 2021

The Fauquier County Fair is back this year after a forced hiatus of two years. Livestock shows, games, contests and entertainment are all on tap for four days, July 14 to 17.
Hours
Wednesday, July 14: 2 to 11 p.m.
Thursday, July 15: 2 to 11 p.m.
Friday, July 16: 2 to 11 p.m.
Saturday, July 17: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
1-day admission prices
Adults: $10
Children (15 and under): $5
Babes in arms: Free
Adult military (military must show valid ID) or senior citizen: $5
Admission price does not cover carnival rides, beer garden or fair food. All may be purchased at an additional cost once inside the fair. Tickets may be purchased in advance at fauquierfair.com.
Exhibitors
The exhibit building will be open every day of the fair for exhibitors to showcase their craftsmanship and handiwork.
Entries will be accepted on Monday, July 12.
Categories are outlined on the Fauquier County Fair website at fauquierfair.com, and include crafts, woodworking, sewing and quilting projects, home-grown vegetables, canned and preserved foods, baked goods and flower arrangements.
Livestock showing
Beef cattle, dairy cattle, meat and dairy goats, sheep, poultry and rabbits will all be on display, shown by their owners and bearing ribbons after judging. Rules and entry forms are available at fauquierfair.com.
Schedule of events
Wednesday, July 14
2 p.m. Gates open
All barns and exhibit building open
Petting zoo opens (open all day)
Children’s games
3 p.m. Circus Shane (also at 5 and 7 p.m.)
3:30 p.m. Beach ball races
Dairy trailer demonstration (also at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)
4 p.m. Beer Garden opens (till closing)
Livestock obstacle course
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9 demonstration
Fast Action Motor Experience (also at 6 and 8:30 p.m.)
4:30 p.m. Agricadabra show (also at 6:30 p.m.)
5 p.m. Carnival rides and games open
Pedal tractor pull
Pie-eating contest
5:30 p.m. Extreme illusions and escapes (also at 8 p.m.)
6 p.m. Touch a truck
7 p.m. Power wheels hay maze
Barnyard Beauty contest
9 p.m. Comedy hypnotist show
11 p.m. Gates close
Thursday, July 15
2 p.m. Gates open
All barns and exhibit building open
Petting zoo opens
Children’s games
Youth tractor driving
3 p.m. Circus Shane (also at 5 and 7 p.m.)
Dairy trailer demonstration (also at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)
4 p.m. Beer Garden open (until closing)
Fast Action Motor Experience (also at 6 and 8:30 p.m.)
Bike rodeo
4:30 p.m. Agricadabra Show (also at 6:30 p.m.)
5 p.m. Carnival rides and games open
Watermelon eating contest
Dairy goat show
5:30 p.m. Extreme illusions and escapes (also at 8 p.m.)
Frozen feet contest
6 p.m. ATV rodeo
Seed spitting contest
7 p.m. Power wheels hay maze
Dairy cattle show
Real Deal band
9 p.m. Comedy hypnotist show
11 p.m. Gates closed
Friday, July 16
10 a.m. Rabbit and poultry judging
2 p.m. Gates open
All barns and exhibit building open
Petting zoo opens
Children’s games
3 p.m. Youth tractor driving contest
Pet show
Circus Shane (also at 5 and 7 p.m.)
Dairy trailer demonstration (also at 6 p.m.)
3:30 p.m. Chicken/small animal parade
4 p.m. Beer Garden open (until closing)
Fast Action Motor Experience (also at 6 and 8:30 p.m.)
Meat goat show
4:30 p.m. Agricadabra show (also at 6:30 p.m.)
5 p.m. Carnival rides and games open
Pizza eating contest
5:30 p.m. Extreme illusions and escapes (also at 8 p.m.)
6 p.m. Sheep show
Bobble head contest
7 p.m. True Grit Rodeo
9 p.m. Comedy hypnotist show
11 p.m. Gate closed
Saturday, July 17
8 to 10 a.m. All you can eat breakfast
9 a.m. Gates open
All barns and exhibit building open
Petting zoo open
Children’s games
Strong man/strong woman competition
Horseshoe pitching contest
9:30 a.m. Baby pageant
10 a.m. Wee Miss/Mister pageant
Skid Steer Rodeo
Beef cattle show
10:30 a.m. Tiny Miss pageant
Circus Shane (also at 12:30, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.)
Dairy trailer demonstration (1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.)
11:30 a.m. Little Miss pageant
Agricadabra show (also at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m.)
12 noon Hot dog eating contest
12:30 p.m. Exhibit building awards ceremony
1 p.m. Power wheels hay maze (also at 7 p.m.)
1:30 p.m. Young Miss pageant
Fast Action Motor Experience (also at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.)
2 p.m. Carnival rides and games open
Beer garden open (till closing)
Tuff truck show
2:30 p.m. Pre-teen Miss pageant
3 p.m. Corn hole tournament
3:30 p.m. Barn awards ceremony
4 p.m. Booty shake contest
4:30 p.m. Extreme illusions and escapes (also at 8 p.m.)
5 p.m. Carnival rides and games open
Lawn mower races
5:30 p.m. Best apple pie contest
6 p.m. Livestock obstacle course
7 p.m. Teen Miss and Miss pageants
9 p.m. Comedy hypnotist show
11 p.m. Gates closed
