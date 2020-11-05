Scout Day at the Fauquier History Museum
The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail will host Scout Day on Nov. 8, from noon to 2 p.m. Participants will take part in a scavenger hunt for unique places in historic downtown Warrenton and collect "passport" stamps at various locations. Completed scavenger hunt passports will earn each child a special Fauquier History Museum fun patch. Participants are encouraged to bring a snack or lunch to enjoy on the front lawn of the museum.
Tickets are $7 per scout, sibling or friend. One adult is admitted free with each scout; tickets are $2 per additional adult. This is not a drop-off event; each scout must be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are available on the Fauquier Historical Society website (http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events) or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-history-day-tickets-119460346111).
Veterans Day ceremony canceled
Due to on-going COVID concerns, the Fauquier Veterans Council has decided to cancel the normal public Veterans Day ceremony, George Morgan, Veterans Day planning lead for American Legion Post 72 said.
“As we did for this year's Memorial Day ceremony, there will be a very abbreviated ceremony involving just the local Post Commanders and a small contingent of public officials,” Morgan said in an email.
The ceremony will start at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial on Hospital Hill (across from the Fauquier Hospital).
“Though the public may attend, we ask that they please ‘observe’ from a safe distance and remain outside the immediate area around the memorial site and ceremony,” Morgan said.
For more information, please email George Morgan (American Legion Post 72) at gmorganiii@comcast.net.
Veterans will be selling poppies this Friday, Saturday and Sunday outside Safeway and Walmart, said Jeff Dombroff of the VFW Post 9835. Poppy Day is an annual tradition and raises money to benefit veterans.
Local church hosts food pantry
Redeemed Church of Jesus Christ, 9552 James Madison Highway, Warrenton, invites the community to visit their food pantry, open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Visit www.redeemedchurchva.org for more information or call 540-935-2956.
Funding available to retrain the unemployed
“If you have lost your job, or seen a reduction in your hours and paycheck, Virginia’s community colleges want to help you,” said Glenn DuBois, chancellor of the Virginia Community College Syste said in a news release.
The new Re-Employing Virginians (REV) initiative will provide scholarships to eligible individuals to enroll in a workforce or community college program in five essential industries: health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety and early childhood education.
“Virginians who have been furloughed, had hours reduced, or lost a job because of the pandemic are struggling and wondering what the future holds,” Gov. Ralph Northam said in the news release. “Investing in programs that help people develop skills in high-demand fields is a win for workers, employers, and our economy. As we focus on recovering from the impacts of the global pandemic, the new REV initiative will give Virginians the resources they need to get back on their feet and help ensure that our Commonwealth emerges from this public health crisis even stronger than we were before.”
The initiative will provide one-time REV scholarships of $3,000 to register in a qualifying full-time workforce program and $1,500 to register part-time or in a short-term, noncredit training program. The Virginia Community College System and Northern Virginia and Hampton Roads Local Workforce Development Areas will administer the CARES Act funding for the REV initiative, with $27 million allocated to VCCS for statewide programs and $3 million for the two workforce areas.
There is an enrollment deadline of Dec. 14, although classes may begin in the spring semester. Visit www.lfcc.edu/rev to learn more.
Fauquier History Museum hosts virtual lecture
The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail will host a virtual lecture on Nov. 14, from 2 to 3 p.m., discussing the contributions of enslaved African Americans to the American diet.
Kelley Fanto Deetz will talk on the subject of her critically acclaimed book, “Bound to the Fire: How Virginia's Enslaved Cooks Helped Invent American Cuisine.”
Deetz is the director of programming, education and visitor engagement at Stratford Hall, a historic house museum in Westmoreland County, Virginia.
The lecture will take place on Zoom, a videoconferencing tool. Guests must sign up for a free Zoom account and include an email to receive the link for the lecture. Tickets are $6 and are available on the Fauquier Historical Society website (http://www.fauquierhistory.org/events) or through Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-history-day-tickets-119460346111).
RappCats’ new online holiday store opens
RappCats, in association with Kash Imprints in Culpeper, has created a new online holiday store with RappCats items “for every taste and budget,” the organization said in a news release.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each item at https://rappcatsholidaystore2020.itemorder.com/sale will help RappCats rescue, care for, and find homes for needy cats and kittens throughout Rappahannock County, the news release said. These proceeds will help offset RappCats’ increased costs and decreased donations resulting from COVID-19, the organization said.
Shoppers can choose from a Christmas tree ornament, pet pad for under water and food bowls, Christmas stocking, key chain, blanket, long-sleeved T-shirt, hooded sweatshirt and quarter-zip pullovers.
All holiday orders must be placed before Nov. 13.
Contact Liz Johnson, RappCats 2020 co-president, at liz@mountainviewmarketingllc.com or 540-675-1201 for more information.
LFCC spring enrollment open now to current students, Nov. 9 for new students
LFCC’s schedule is now online at www.lfcc.edu/schedule, and spring semester enrollment opened for current students on Nov. 2. New student enrollment begins Monday, Nov. 9.
The first 100 current students and the first 100 new students to enroll in spring classes will be entered into a drawing to win $200, $100, $50 and $25 gift cards to the LFCC Bookstore, the college said in a news release.
Current students should enroll for spring by Nov. 30 and should schedule an appointment with their advisor to meet online, or via email or phone, the news release said.
New students can complete their entire orientation and advising from home. The start dates for spring classes are Jan. 19, Feb. 1 and March 15. Take the first step by visiting www.lfcc.edu/enroll.
“In the spring, we have designed three modalities that we hope will give you the flexibility, the convenience and the types of options that you need depending on your home situation and your work situation,” LFCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Anne Davis said in the news release.
Courses will be available in one of three formats: online with no set meeting times, online live with set meeting times, and hybrid with both in-person and online classes. Online live classes are often referred to as synchronous because the instructor meets virtually with students at scheduled meeting times each week. Online classes with no set meeting times are referred to as asynchronous.
“Even with the asynchronous times, you still have access to your professor and you still have ways to connect in real time,” Davis said.
Learn more about the enrollment process at lfcc.edu/spring2021.
Warrenton Rotary responds to back-to-school needs in its 94th year
The Rotary Club of Warrenton celebrated 94 years of serving the community on Oct. 25. The club celebrated the momentous occasion by quickly mobilizing to meet some of the Fauquier County Public School district’s needs as students return to in-person classes, the club said in a news release.
When Rotarian Tanya Wilcox, a past president of the club, heard that there was a need for bottles of water in the elementary schools until the back-ordered bottle fillers can be installed, she brought it to the Rotary Board who quickly took action to allocate Rotary District Grant funds to filling the need, the news release said.
Within a week of hearing of the immediate need, the club connected with Nick’s Market in Warrenton to arrange for 1,680 bottles of water to be delivered for distribution to the schools without working water fountains.
“It is all of these little details that will make going back to school easier for students and families of elementary students as they will likely struggle to remember their water bottles in the beginning” said Prashant Shrestha, assistant superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools. “We are grateful for Tanya and the Rotary Club for helping us meet these needs.”
The Kettle Run Interact and Warrenton Rotary Clubs also sourced 7,000 face shields to be distributed to returning students and staff. These shields were obtained through the Rotary District 7610 Foundation’s commitment to help local clubs respond to their community’s PPE needs. Aaron’s Towing donated their time and services to pick up two large pallets of masks in Alexandria and deliver them to the district so they can be distributed to the schools.
Chartered on Oct. 25, 1926, the Rotary Club of Warrenton has been serving the Fauquier County community for 94 years and meets weekly. For more information on how to serve, find them on Facebook.
Girl Scouts make masks for residents of The Oaks of Warrenton
On Oct. 26, two girls from Girl Scout Troop 3743 completed their Silver Award project by delivering 120 homemade masks to the residents of The Oaks of Warrenton, a senior living community for adults ages 55 and older.
Mikayla Pompell,13, and Rorie Pompell, 11, “wanted to make these masks for these people in particular because providing personal protective equipment for the elderly is top priority especially since it has been proven that COIVD-19 affects the elderly more than most ages, troop leader Tiffany Pompell said in an email.
“Providing these residents with masks in hopes they will have a happier and healthier winter season was one of their goals,” Pompell said.
The girls began planning their project in the summer, “when COVID-19 cases were rising,” Pompell said. They saved their allowance money throughout the summer to pay for the materials. Mikayla and Rorie put in over 70 hours for this project, Pompell said.
“They wanted to give back to the community and help those in need,” she said.
