Fauquier Community Theatre presents stage adaptation of ‘Shoah’

Fauquier Community Theatre is currently presenting the world premiere of “Shoah,” a documentary about the Holocaust by Claude Lansmann, adapted for the stage by Dr. Harry Kantrovich. “Shoah” continues through Feb. 6 at the Vint Hill Theatre on the Green, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton.
Shoah is another word for the Holocaust and means catastrophic upheaval. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum defines the Holocaust as “the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and murder of approximately six million European Jews by the Nazi regime and its collaborators in the years leading up to and during World War II.”
The stage adaptation of Lanzmann’s documentary highlights his interviews and reflections from survivors, witnesses, and perpetrators. The play consists of six vignettes representing death camps, towns, and ghettos: Chelmno, Auschwitz/Birkenau, Sobibor/Vilna Ghetto, Treblinka, Berlin and Warsaw.
Twenty-three actors, led by Michael Clendenin in the role of Claude Lanzmann, portray those who experienced the Holocaust. The survivors stand frozen in shadows on one side of the stage while townspeople and Nazis stand opposite.
In between vignettes, powerful photographs from the concentration camps are projected on the stage. FCT’s music director Matthew Scarborough arranged transcriptions of “Songs of the Ghettoes and Concentration Camps” and cellist Logan Madrid and violinist Kathy Mullen Jackson perform the haunting music.
Kantrovich said, "World War II, in particular the Holocaust, is a passion of mine. I lost family in the Holocaust and those that I knew who survived, I could always see the pain in their eyes. It never left. When I first saw Claude Lanzmann’s documentary in 1985, I was mesmerized. As I got more enveloped in the theater, I knew I wanted to adapt the transcript to stage.”
Kantrovich has been a member of community, college and professional theatre as an actor, director and writer for more than 50 years. “I have been part of superb casts and production teams who have given and produced award-winning and nominated performances. No cast or creative and support team can and will ever surpass what they have given here for ‘Shoah.’”
The producer for “Shoah” is Don Richardson, who, along with Kantrovich, was instrumental in bringing the world premiere performance to Fauquier Community Theatre. Richardson has volunteered with FCT for almost two decades, playing many roles, on stage and off.
Jan. 27 is designated by the United Nations General Assembly as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Since 2005, the UN and its member states have held commemoration ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism.
Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. this weekend; a Sunday matinee on Feb. 6 begins at 2 p.m.
Tickets for reserved seating are available at www.FCTstage.org (students and seniors $16, adults $18) or by calling 540-349-8760. Some complimentary tickets are available for high school students by emailing tickets@fctstage.org.
Founded in 1978, Fauquier Community Theatre is a non-profit charitable organization, supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.