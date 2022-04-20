Fauquier Community Theatre will present the Tony Award-winning musical “Side by Side by Sondheim” on Fridays and weekends from April 29 to May 15. Stephen Sondheim learned to play the piano by ear at age 4 and then went on to be -- as the New York Times, described -- "theater’s most revered and influential composer-lyricist of the last half of the 20th century, and the driving force behind some of Broadway’s most beloved and celebrated shows.”
Music and lyrics included in the show are by Stephen Sondheim as well as songs written with musical theater artists Leonard Bernstein, Jule Styne and Richard Rodgers. Musical numbers include favorites from Broadway shows like “Company,” “Follies,” “West Side Story,” “Gypsy,” “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” and “A Little Night Music.”
Nine local actors will perform the music and share narration (written by Ned Sherrin) that contains tidbits of Sondheim’s time in London, the ups and downs of show business, and his first meeting with Oscar Hammerstein.
The FCT cast is led by three principal actors. Cheryl Bolt is an actor and sopranist who has performed in musicals across the region. Patrick Mulhern is a classically trained lyric tenor and has produced several recordings and toured throughout the U.S. and abroad. Mezzo-soprano Abbey Smith has performed locally in musical theater and with the Washington Chorus, National Symphony Orchestra and Roanoke Symphony Orchestra. She said, "I am thrilled to be working with an amazing cast to bring the work of the great Stephen Sondheim to life."
There are also six featured performers. Kate Clark has played Sara in a production of "Company” and she said that experience cemented her love of Sondheim. Larry Finkel is known for his many versatile stage roles in the area; Andrew Morin recently displayed the necessary comedic timing in FCT's "Noises Off."
Danica Shook returns to the FCT stage; “Side by Side by Sondheim” will be her third musical role in the last five months in area theaters. Elizabeth Steimel played Jenny in “Company” during the 11 shows she performed in at the University of Virginia. Rachelle White has had lead roles in theatre, film and television in New York.
Sondheim passed away in November 2021 at the age of 91. FCT director Steve McBride said, "The genius of Sondheim is that of a timeless art; always relevant and ever telling a story. Working on this production is a great honor and pleasure. The talented actors bring to life the lyrics, melodies, emotions and stories so beautifully articulated by Sondheim. With every phrase, this show promises to bring a laugh, a tear, a memory or a smile to each person in the theatre."
“Side by Side by Sondheim” is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.