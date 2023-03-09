Fauquier Community Theatre will present Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning play “Our Town” at the Fauquier Community Theatre, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton.
Opening night is Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m., complete with a reception of light refreshments after the show and a chance to visit with the actors. The show continues on all Fridays and weekends through Sunday, March 26. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m.
“Our Town” is directed by Sonia Bronder and produced by Stub Estey. Bronder, of Bristow, has been a part of Fauquier Community Theatre for many years in multiple roles. In this production, she brought together a talented cast of 25 new and veteran actors who bring the small town to life.
First performed in 1938, with five Broadway revivals, “Our Town” has remained popular over the years because of its simple story about everyday people.
The audience first meets the characters of Grover's Corners in 1901 and follows their lives through 1913. Revealed are the town gossips and those always “in a peck of trouble.” Audience members will witness young love develop and grow, see challenges faced and feel the sorrows the community endures together.
In his seventh production at FCT, Stub Estey, of Haymarket, plays the role of the stage manager, a role made famous by Paul Newman on Broadway in 2002. Gainesville resident Jiles Burnham returns to the FCT stage in the lead role of George Gibbs opposite actress Angelina LookingGlass, who portrays Emily Webb.
Veteran local actors Scott Graham and Fallon Duff play the roles of Dr. Gibbs and Mrs. Gibbs. Larry Finkel and Sharon Ray portray Mr. and Mrs. Webb, respectively.
Bright performances are by high school junior Kiera Pechiney as Rebecca Gibbs and versatile actor Marty Kelly of Manassas as Howie Newsome.
“Our Town” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors ages 60-plus and youth up through the age 18.
All tickets are for reserved seating and are available online at www.FCTstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760.
