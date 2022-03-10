“Noises Off” is pure comedy. The Tony Award-winning play is about a company of British actors who are quickly putting finishing touches on a show that’s about to go on the road. The comedy within a comedy presents audiences with a unique look at theater, from backstage and onstage simultaneously.
“Noises Off,” written by London playwright Michael Frayn “presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called ‘Nothing’s On.’ Doors slamming, on- and off-stage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play” Concord Theatricals wrote.
“Noises Off” opened on Broadway in 1983 and is considered to be “A spectacularly funny, peerless backstage farce. This dizzy, well-known romp is festival of delirium,” according to The New York Times.
New director takes the helm of comedy at FCT
Jeff Walker, director of FCT’s “Noises Off,” has directed more than 40 productions in the Washington, DC/Northern Virginia area. Walker was seen in FCT's virtual productions in the lead roles of Potter in “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” and Kellin in the comedy “Bad Auditions on Camera.”
Walker is a theater teacher and director at Edison High School in Fairfax County. He previously was the theater arts director and the division fine arts coordinator for public schools in Culpeper. Walker is also a part-time theater journalist and critic, most recently as a contributor to DC Theatre Scene and Broadway World.
Prior to a career in education, Walker was active as an actor and director in community and professional theaters in Virginia. Walker said, “Having directed ‘Noises Off’ before, about 25 years ago, and being one of my favorite plays ever, I was aware of how vital comic timing -- business, lines, maneuvering the set – is for this show.”
Walker emphasized, “The set is always integral to traditional farce -- multiple doors slamming while one character pops on and another dashes off, usually while in some sort of compromising position or danger! Kudos to designer and chief set builder Doug Barylski for starting early, planning the set and for being such an ingenious collaborator.”
While the set can be considered another character in the play, Walker says that the true craftspeople are the talented cast of nine actors and two understudies. “All of them have each been so game to try this, dig into the characters, juggle all the requirements and have been very supportive of each other. After the last two years, I think we all need some belly laughs and a little escape. Why not slip back to a simpler time, the early 1980s, and take a ride with us into hilarity?”
“Noises Off” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
