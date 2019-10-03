The Fauquier Community Theatre has chosen a Neil Simon comedy drama for its fall show in honor of the recently deceased king of snappy one-liners, the ever-talented, Neil Simon. This story (a Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winner) is considered one of his best and most affective works; it is a deeply moving play, full of heart and emotion.
The director, Don Bachmann (from FCT’s Steel Magnolias and Greater Tuna) has struck a great balance between poignancy and humor in this great play about dysfunctional family dynamics. Bachmann also designed the intricate set that depicts a traditional living room of the 1940s.
The action is filtered through the eyes of two Bronx wise-guys,15-year-old Jay (Cameron Dean) and his ginger-topped brother, Arty (Jake Miller), who is two years younger. In New York City in 1942, Jay and Arty are forced to live temporarily with their unwelcoming Grandma Kunitz (Catherine Stuart) while their now widowed father Eddie (Jim Constable) is forced to take a job on the road to pay off his wife’s medical debt from a loan shark.
A steely Jewish refugee from Germany, Grandma lives above her candy store in Yonkers, but there’s nothing sweet about her. Stuart plays the loathsome character very well. Aunt Bella (Rebecca Heine), herself a little kooky, lives with and takes care of Grandma and is happy to have the boys move in. Eventually, shady Uncle Louie (Ricardo Padilla) arrives for a brief stay in order to evade some equally shady men who are looking for him, and the story truly begins to unfold. Rebecca Heine plays Bella with great care and tenderness. And though Grandma is mean and stubborn at the core, when we finally are able to investigate her history, the climax is a beautiful rendering of the difficult truths that lie at the core of both women.
Dean and Miller (the two precocious teens) play off each other very well with their quick wit and sassiness. Gert (Dawn Gaynor), another adult sibling, is a complete nervous Nellie around her mother (grandma). Gaynor shows great talent as she masters Gert’s quirks.
Kudos to costume designer Micki Lindquist on a change for every one of the scenes; the ensembles fit both the period and the characters very well.
FCT’s production of Lost in Yonkers includes nine performances from Oct. 4 through Oct. 20. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 for students and seniors, and $18 for adults. More information and reserved seating for all of the performances is available online at www.FCTstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760.
