For 43 years Fauquier Community Theatre has produced a holiday show. Despite the 2020 pandemic, this year the tradition continues with “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” Thirty-nine local actors ages 8 to 78 will bring the holiday classic to life online Dec. 5 and 6.
The story will take the audience on an emotional sleigh ride in the small town of Bedford Falls, in upstate New York. It is a place symbolic of towns all across America -- including Old Town Warrenton.
Set in 1946 in a radio broadcast studio on Christmas Eve, the play is written by Joe Landry. The show replicates a 1940s radio broadcast. Holiday music like “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,” “Joy to the World” and “Auld Lang Syne” boost the holiday spirit of the show.
The audience, right along with the main character George Bailey, will discover the immense value of the importance of family and friends. The theme throughout is that life has purpose. As Clarence the angel (played by Cliff Rieger) says, “Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”
Michael Pryor plays the role of George Bailey. In real life, Pryor is the principal at Saint Timothy Catholic School in Chantilly.
The roles of George’s wife, Mary Hatch Bailey (played by Amanda Jones) and the children, Janie (Stella Gilbert), Pete (Jackson Buta) Tommy (Adriel Sebastian), and Zuzu (Addison Raible) show just how much is at stake for George.
The cast is dressed in costumes of the era – complete with pin curls, waves and victory rolls for the women and girls. Pompadour or slicked-backed styles with Brylcreem give the men and boys that 1940s polished look.
There are familiar faces to be seen from the Town of Warrenton, including local business owners Dr. Thomas Nicolai of Fauquier Chiropractic, who plays Uncle Billy, and James Tucker, an architect, who plays Charlie in the scene about the run on the bank. Both men are also in the closing scene when “Auld Lang Syne” plays. Fauquier Community Theatre is appreciative that the two men became business sponsors after being cast in the show.
Local residents will also recognize Jeffrey Walker, who plays the role of the rich and tyrannical Henry F. Potter. Walker has been a theater teacher in the area for almost 20 years and has directed more than 40 plays and musicals. He is also a part-time theater journalist and critic; he has written articles for DC Theatre Scene and Broadway World.
Two cast members play the role of the Foley artists (Sonia E. Bronder and Doug Barylski), who work behind the scenes of the radio show to produce sound effects with everyday items – just like in the early days of radio.
Bronder was also the assistant director of FCT’s play; she handled music and sound direction, editing and mixing. She remarked that “The acting in the show is phenomenal and the message resonates with every community. The audience will love it.”
Director Betsy Hansen and Bronder bring the classic story to the audience in creative ways. Hansen said, “The show is especially relevant and meaningful now. It reminds us all to take a moment to look back at one’s life and the impact that we have had on others.” She added that she thinks the chemistry among all the actors is a combination of their talent, great directing and casting choices from the well-attended auditions that were held online. Rehearsals were held online as well.
The two all-online performances for FCT's “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 6, at 2 p.m. Ticket holders will also have 24-hour access to view the online show later at their convenience.
Tickets are $10 for an individual ticket, $15 for two people, and $20 for an entire family; they are available at www.fctstage.org. The running time of the show is one hour and 15 minutes. The Saturday evening performance will be followed by an online meet and greet with the cast at 9 p.m. Guests will be able to ask questions and chat with the actors. Visit www.fctstage.org for more information.
The show is sponsored by NOVEC (Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative) and with assistance from a project grant from the Patricia and Nicolaas Kortlandt Memorial Fund of the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation. The play is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
Fauquier Community Theatre is a nonprofit supported in part by individual and business contributions, through grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, Virginia Commission for the Arts and locally with assistance from the PATH Foundation and the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.
