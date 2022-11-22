Great musical plays often make great movies. Think about “The King and I,” “West Side Story,” “South Pacific,” “Oklahoma.” But how often are great movie musicals made into plays?
“Holiday Inn” is a rare instance of a successful screen-to-stage transformation. The musical, which showcases the music and lyrics of the Irving Berlin, has a score that includes “Blue Skies,” “Heat Wave,” “Easter Parade” and the iconic “White Christmas.” The 1942 movie with Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire was a hit then and is still seen as a family favorite now.
The stage musical opened on Broadway in 2016 after premiering at the Goodspeed Opera House in 2014 and was nominated for a Tony award for choreography.
Composer Douglas Moore believes Berlin is above all other contemporary songwriters, calling him “a great American minstrel” and ranking him with such cultural icons as Walt Whitman, Stephen Foster and Carl Sandburg "—someone who has caught and immortalized in his songs what we say, what we think about, and what we believe."
George Gershwin called him "the greatest songwriter that has ever lived," and composer Jerome Kern concluded that "Irving Berlin has no place in American music — he is American music."
In “Holiday Inn,” Jim, the show’s hero, leaves the bright lights of show business behind, as well as his fiancé and dance partner Lila, to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut. But he can’t help pining for his former life of bright lights, song and dance. Then fortune smiles upon him in the person of Linda; a lively and talented schoolteacher; sparks fly and kindle inspiration.
Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. Then Jim’s best friend, Ted, tries to lure Linda away to be his new dance partner in Hollywood. Will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love? The exuberant musical features thrilling dance numbers, irresistible comedy and a parade of hit songs.
Melissa Pieja, who plays Lila Dixon said, “I am just thrilled to be a part of the cast of “Holiday Inn.” It has been an honor singing and dancing on stage to some of Irving Berlin’s most timeless songs. The cast is by far the most dedicated group of performers I have ever worked with, putting in hours of extra rehearsal time to make sure the difficult dance routines are just right. This is the perfect show to get you in the holiday spirit.”
Anthony Williams is playing Ted Williams for FCT. He said, “Being in Holiday Inn is amazing because it really brings some levity to the craziness that is the holiday season. It reminds us to take time to enjoy the moment and cherish our relationships. Music is classic; the message sincere; we hope you'll come and join us for some holiday cheer.”
“Holiday Inn” runs on Fridays and weekends from Dec. 2 to 18. Reserve tickets at www.FCTstage.org., or by calling 540-349-8760. The prices are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and up and $18 for full time students. The theater is located at 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton. All tickets are for reserved seating.
Irving Berlin's "Holiday Inn" is directed by Betsy Hansen, produced by Diane King, and with special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. The show sponsor is NOVEC - Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative.
