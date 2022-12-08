Amateur instrumentalists are used to playing in the solitude of their homes, or worse, being banished to the garage by family members who don’t appreciate the sounds of solitary strings or wind instruments endlessly repeating the same melodies or musical phrases in a quest for tuneful perfection. Who wouldn’t grasp at a chance to join fellow enthusiasts joining together to create a public performance?
The Fauquier Community Band provides exactly the opportunity amateur musicians crave. Membership in the all-volunteer band is open to all aspiring musicians, from high school students to octogenarians. At its inception in 1986, the band numbered 20 members; it has increased to 51.
Members do not have to be residents of Fauquier County, and auditions are not required. “Our principal goal is to have fun,” band president Bill Semple said. “Our skill level, as may be expected, ranges from someone who last played a few decades ago to the highly skilled.”
On Monday, Dec. 12, at Fauquier High School, the band will present a gala concert filled with holiday favorites. Among the familiar songs: “Joy to the World,” “A Caribbean Christmas” and “Twelve Days of Christmas Sing Along.” Admission is free. After the concert, items contributed by the public and band members will be raffled. A reception also is planned.
The band rehearses from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Monday, usually in the band room at Fauquier High School, but occasionally at the Warrenton Community Center.
Most concerts are held at Fauquier High School, but the band frequently performs on Main Street in Warrenton. Many of the members also play in other bands like the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra, the Silvertones Swing Band and the American Legion Community Band. They also frequently play in pit orchestras for musicals at local schools and community groups: Fauquier Community Theater, Zemhira Stage Theater in Falls Church, the Castaway Repertory Theater in Woodbridge, the Highland School in Warrenton and the Fresta Valley Christian School in Marshall. The band also regularly participates in Warrenton’s Fourth of July parade.
Boys (and girls) in the band
Semple started playing the clarinet in middle school, “like many of our members.” His repertoire is eclectic, wide-ranging: “Over the years I’ve played band, orchestral, swing (Big Band) and Dixieland.”
Wendy Martin-Shuma has been in the band since 2006 and has been the acting section leader for the French horn section since that time; she was band president for two years, from 2009 to 2011.
"The community band is a wonderful place for musicians of differing skill levels to play in a stress-free environment that is both welcoming and enriching,” she said. “The band's music selection committee is careful to pick a variety of songs for each concert, to challenge the advanced musicians while keeping the experience fun for everyone. Conductor Paul Hicks and Katie Bryant (assistant conductor) lead the band and help the group bring high-quality performances to the community.
“Middle schoolers and high schoolers are also welcome to play in the band, giving them another option to grow as musicians and to play alongside adults,” Martin-Shuma said. “The band is free to all who participate, and donations and raffle prizes at FCB concerts help keep the band funded.
“There are several husband-and-wife teams who play together in the band. And throughout the years, parents and their children have played side-by-side to make music together."
Conductor Paul Hicks, now in his tenth season, has been band director at Marshall Middle School for 21 years. Hicks plays trombone; when needed, he pinch hits in the percussion section of the orchestra. From Lockport, Louisiana, he served four years playing trombone in the Air Force Band of the West in San Antonio, Texas. He has taught middle and high school band in public schools in Louisiana and Virginia. His bands have consistently received superior or first place ratings at competitions since 2008. In 2007, Hicks was nominated for the Agnes Meyer Outstanding Teacher Award sponsored by The Washington Post.
Past concerts include an all-Gershwin show and one featuring music from popular movies. Upcoming performances include Dancing through Time on March 20 and Music from America on May 22.
