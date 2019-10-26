The Fauquier Community Band —nearly 60 local instrumentalists—will take its audience on a joy-filled musical visit to Broadway on Monday, Oct. 28. Just over an hour long, the concert begins at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Fauquier High School, 705 Waterloo Road in Warrenton. The program features music appropriate for even the youngest listeners to enjoy. Audience members of all ages will want to say “Yes, please!” when the band plays “Shall We Dance” (from “The King and I”). And then there's the awesome “Bottle Dance” from the wedding scene in “Fiddler on the Roof.” And some 1950s rock: do you know which show that could be?
Everyone is invited. Like all FCB performances, this concert is free to the public; no tickets are required, and there is plenty of room for all comers.
A popular feature of FCB concerts is the prize raffle where the audience can win all kinds of fun things donated mostly by local businesses. A special featured prize at this concert will be the opportunity to conduct the band onstage at its Dec. 16 Christmas concert. Raffle tickets are only $1 each or six for $5. The band is a totally volunteer-driven, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, and raffle proceeds are used to help cover its expenses for music and rehearsal space.
The audience is invited to join band members for a dessert reception following the concert.
The band's website contains more information about FCB, its scheduled concerts and how to join the band. Visit www.FauquierCommunityBand.com.
