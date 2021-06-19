You have permission to edit this article.
Fauquier celebrates Juneteenth

Janae Strother with the group GPVibe entertains the crowd at Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration.

The first-ever African American Cultural Festival celebrating Juneteenth was held Saturday afternoon at Eva Walker Park in Warrenton. The rain held off and the music was steady while visitors enjoyed vendors, bands and free hot dogs and hamburgers donated by Sibby’s Restaurant.

The event was co-sponsored by the Afro-American Historical Association, the Fauquier NAACP and the View Tree Lodge #142.

Danielle Wooden, enjoys the tunes. She is twin to Darrell Wooden who plays guitar for GPVibe.
Diamond Robinson and Chris Fry, both of Warrenton, enjoy the music of GPVibe.
Michael Coleman sings with his group GPVibe. Derrell Wooden (left) is on drums.
George Jolly cooks hamburgers and hot dogs for the crowd, provided free for everyone.
Ruthann Litchfield with the League of Women Voters for the Prince William/Fauquier area spreads the word about the importance of citizen participation, while Barbara Amster takes a break.
Four-year-old Serenity takes a trip down the slide at Eve Walker Park Saturday.
Friends Tony Crosby and Andre Marshall catch up during the Juneteenth celebration.
Warrenton business owners Brandi Norrell (Studio Luxe) and Priscilla Aviles (Prissylily Plants) joined the vendors selling wares at Juneteenth celebration.
Gwen Gaines connects with friends during the Juneteenth event at Eva Walker Park.
Zachary Nitto, 5, takes a leap of faith on the slide at Eva Walker Park.
Tiffany Clinton gets a ride from Ricky at the Juneteenth celebration.

