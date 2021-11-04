You have permission to edit this article.
Fauquier celebrates Christmas with holiday parades, events

Christman at Maple Tree

Maple Tree Farm in Warrenton will welcome visitors to enjoy Christmas lights beginning Nov. 26.

 Courtesy of Maple Tree Farm

Christmas at Maple Tree Farm

What: Enchanted ½-mile stroll around the farm with lights, music and holiday characters 

When: Opening Nov. 26; days and times will vary

Where: Maple Tree Farm, 8275 Maple Tree Lane, Warrenton

Cost: Timed tickets may be purchased through the farm’s website for $8 to $13

Info: mapletreefarmva.com or 540-316-0206

Warrenton Christmas Parade

What: Christmas parade hosted by First Responders Mutual Aid, a non-profit organization

When: Friday, Dec. 3; 6 p.m.

Where: On Main Street in Warrenton, from Fifth Street to Courthouse Square

How to register to participate: Register through Warrenton Christmas Parade Facebook page

Cost: $50 for businesses that are not already sponsors; free to non-profits

Details: First Responders Mutual Aid is working with the town of Warrenton and the Virginia Department of Health to address and COVID concerns

Extra: There will be a fireworks display at the end of the parade; Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make their first appearance of the season

Marshall Christmas Parade

What: Community holiday celebration co-sponsored by Marshall Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and Marshall Moving Forward

When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 11 a.m. (lineup is at 10 a.m.)

Where: Marshall’s Main Street

Info: https://www.mightycause.com/organization/Marshall-Moving-Forward

Remington Christmas Parade

What: Christmas parade through the town of Remington, hosted by Remington Volunteer Fire Department

When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 6 p.m. (lineup at 5 p.m. at M.M. Pierce Elementary School)

Where: Starts at M.M. Pierce Elementary School, continues down Church Street and down Main Street; ends at Remington Fire Department

Info: 540-439-6870; parade@rvfrd.com

Christmas in Middleburg

What: Community event featuring activities all day

When: Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Christmas parade begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Washington Street, Middleburg and nearby

Details: A breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. at the Middleburg Community Charter School; a parade with 150 horses at 11 a.m.; a craft fair at the Middleburg Community Center; an animal-friendly Christmas Parade beginning at 2 p.m.; the Spirit of Middleburg celebrating food and wine from 3 to 6 p.m.; and a Christmas tree lighting begins with caroling at 5 p.m.

Cost: Parking passes available for $30 to $50 per vehicle.

Info: www.christmasinmiddleburg.org

Christmas market

What: Music, crafts, vendors, a live nativity and a visit from Santa

When: Saturday, Dec. 4; 2 to 6 p.m.

Where: The Remington Community Garden, 150 West Bowen St., Remington

The First Christmas

What: A horse-powered reading session of Luke 2:8 to 20, for ages 5 and older

When: Saturday, Dec. 11; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Ridge View Ranch, 10407 Eustace Road, Midland

Details: Teams will lead a horse through reading comprehension activities to help participants understand the Bible’s Luke, Chapter 2 from the perspective of the shepherds; there will also be a live/interactive Nativity, vendors and a food truck 

Cost: $15 for a 30-minute session; spaces are limited

Contact: ridgeviewranchva@gmail.com

