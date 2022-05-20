The whippoorwill’s song, once prevalent throughout Fauquier County, is now heard only occasionally in the county’s southern end. “I’d really like to know where the whippoorwills are,” said Todd Day, local birder. The whippoorwills, whose name is an onomatopoeia of its song, is a small bird belonging to the nocturnal, or nightjar, bird family.
Day is a Fauquier County bird expert. He said, “I grew up in Massachusetts with bird feeders, binoculars and a bird book [field guide], and parents who were passively interested in birds.” It wasn’t until Day was in his early 20s that he became serious and sought birds out. Today, he manages and leads “bird tours” all over the United States.
Day is also the Virginia state reviewer for the online database eBird, managed by Cornell University. Birdwatchers submit details about the birds they see – where and when, for instance – to the database. “I am the state coordinator for data submitted to eBird for Fauquier County and the primary reviewer for the county,” he said. According to Day, birders have documented 289 different bird species in Fauquier County.
“With this database, we know what birds are seen where and when, which helps us track anomalies. As a state reviewer, when an unusual bird shows up, I may contact the person who entered the information for details about the sighting,” said Day.
One such rare bird was the green-tailed Towhee, spotted by birder Chris Fafard at the Sherman’s Loop trail at Sky Meadows. This was the first green-tailed Towhee ever spotted in Fauquier County and one of only five spotted in Virginia. It was first seen by Fafard on Dec. 26, 2020, and stayed in the area until Jan. 30, 2021. During that time, hundreds of people spotted it and 230 logged the sightings on eBird, Day said.
Day remembered, “Another rare-bird phenomenon that we had last year was an influx of roseate spoonbills all over Virginia, including Culpeper and Fairfax counties. These birds are exceptionally rare for the state, so why so many showed up last year has people stumped.”
Collecting data on bird sightings is valuable for scientists too. “Although I am a hobbyist, I understand the science behind bird watching. By studying the behavior of birds, we can better understand the health of our region and planet,” said Day.
Day is not alone in wanting to give nature a helping hand. The mission of The Clifton Institute in Warrenton is “to inspire a deeper understanding and appreciation of nature, to study the ecology of our region, to restore habitat and to conserve native biodiversity.” The organization’s co-directors, Bert and Eleanor Harris, said that since 2019, they have worked to restore prairie grasses to the institute’s 900-plus acre field station to help bring back native birds whose populations are in decline.
“The dominant grass in Virginia is tall fescue, which was introduced as a pasture grass but now it grows everywhere. Its seeds are mildly toxic to birds. In the winter, it falls over and provides no bird habitat. We believe this grass is one of the reasons we don’t have any Bobwhite quail anymore. Another reason for the loss of birds is that caterpillars cannot eat fescue, and they are the main food source for baby birds,” said Bert Harris, Clifton Institute co-director.
The Clifton Institute participates in an annual bird count over the winter holidays and hosts a twice-monthly bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m. on the grounds of the institute at 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton. The next bird walk is scheduled for May 11. Novice and experienced birders (adults and children 12 and up, accompanied by an adult) will take a guided 1- to 2-mile hike to look for the many species of birds that can be found at the field station. Fields, meadows, lake edges and forest are all part of the tour. Birders are encouraged to bring binoculars. More information may be found at cliftoninstitute.org.
Although one quarter of Fauquier County has land under conservation easement, which offers many different birding habitats, the development that does happen can lead to a loss of habitat. “We used to have a healthy number of the small quail Northern Bobwhites. These birds are somewhat edge birds, but mostly they are grassland denizens. Their call is so distinct that their name is onomatopoeic. They say a loud, bob-WHITE. Their call was very distinctive and because of the loss of their habitat, their numbers have declined, and we don’t hear them as often,” said Day.
According to Day, people aren’t listening to the messages, or the lack thereof, from the birds around them. “As landowners remove wooded areas and developers build more housing, we take habitat away from native birds. Over time, this means that birds once widespread in Fauquier aren’t going to be seen or heard anymore.”
These include birds like the American kestrel, a small falcon about the size of a blue jay. “These birds live in hollowed out trees. Unfortunately, many people remove trees like this, which removes their habitat. I am working with the Clifton Institute to put bird boxes on telephone poles to encourage American kestrels to move into,” he added.
Global warming contributes to changes in bird movements. “Migratory habits are changing as temperatures change. Some birds aren’t migrating as far south during the winter anymore,” said Day.
He hopes that increased interest in birding will help people become more conscientious of their land stewardship and recognize the benefits of birding. “There are many studies on the benefits of being in nature. Bird watching gets people outside and has tremendous benefits to overall health and stress reduction. And birdwatching is very entertaining.”
Any whippoorwill sightings can be sent to Todd Day at blkvulture@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.