Fauquier 4-H seeks sponsors for 2022 livestock show and sale

The Fauquier County 4-H Club is seeking business and private sponsors for its next livestock show and sale, set for May 1 and 2, 2022. “Each year, show and sale depends on local businesses and members of the community to donate to the organization to help the event run successfully,” according to a press release.
Sponsorship options range from $25 to $1,200 and are tax deductible. More information can be found at fauquiershowsale.org/sponsor or by calling 540-341-7950 (extension 5). “Donations can be given to the group as a whole to fund specific classes, awards, judges and various aspects to run the event,” the press release said.
One of the longest-running show-and-sale events in the state, 4-H’ers and Future Farmers of America members aged 9 to 18 participate in the annual Fauquier event, which is now in its 63rd year.
“Each exhibitor dedicates much of their time to ensuring the well-being and overall health of their project animals. Throughout the exhibitor’s time in show and sale many valuable skills are instilled such as: accountability, record keeping, time management, public speaking and money management skills,” said the press release.
