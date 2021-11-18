You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fauquier 4-H seeks sponsors for 2022 livestock show and sale

  • Updated
  • 0
show and sale

With help from her mom and sister, Salem Sifford (left) prepares to show her hog during the Fauquier Livestock Show and Sale on May 2.

FAUQUIER TIMES STAFF PHOTO/COY FERRELL

 Coy Ferrell Fauquier Times Staff Photo

The Fauquier County 4-H Club is seeking business and private sponsors for its next livestock show and sale, set for May 1 and 2, 2022. “Each year, show and sale depends on local businesses and members of the community to donate to the organization to help the event run successfully,” according to a press release.

Sponsorship options range from $25 to $1,200 and are tax deductible. More information can be found at fauquiershowsale.org/sponsor or by calling 540-341-7950 (extension 5). “Donations can be given to the group as a whole to fund specific classes, awards, judges and various aspects to run the event,” the press release said.

One of the longest-running show-and-sale events in the state, 4-H’ers and Future Farmers of America members aged 9 to 18 participate in the annual Fauquier event, which is now in its 63rd year.

“Each exhibitor dedicates much of their time to ensuring the well-being and overall health of their project animals. Throughout the exhibitor’s time in show and sale many valuable skills are instilled such as: accountability, record keeping, time management, public speaking and money management skills,” said the press release.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..