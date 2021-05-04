You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fauquier 4-H’ers show and sell livestock at annual event

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_show and sale-1_20210502.jpg

(From left) Savannah Lerch, Emma Fishback, and Riley Hines show their hogs Sunday, part of the 62nd annual Fauquier County Livestock Show and Sale hosted by the Fauquier County 4-H Club.

 Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

On Sunday morning, the show began at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds. Hogs snorted, lambs and goats bleated. The local children and teenagers who had spent the past year meticulously raising the animals guided them into a ring where both humans and livestock would be judged on presentation and, in the case of the animals, market readiness.

Are the hindquarters plump enough? Will the hog produce a good tenderloin? The young farmers stressed over every detail. The pigs, with whimsical names like Hannah Montana and Godzilla, didn’t seem to be too worried.

photo_ft_news_show and sale-2_20210502.jpg

With help from her mom and sister, Salem Sifford (left) prepares to show her hog during the Fauquier Livestock Show and Sale on May 2.

The 62nd annual Fauquier County Livestock Show and Sale was a little different this year because of the pandemic. The human participants and onlookers wore masks, and an online silent auction replaced the usual live auction. But the show and sale went on, the culmination of a year of hard work. The 4-H’ers spend months meticulously recording their animals’ weight and health, waking up before school to feed and water and finishing the animals to be the perfect weight for market.

The online auction generated almost $80,000 in sales this year, and a total of 55 hogs, steers, lambs and goats were sold. Most will be slaughtered later this month. And, thanks to a grant from the PATH Foundation, about 2,400 pounds of meat will be donated to local food banks.

Sammy Leach.jpeg

Sammy Leach, a senior at Liberty High School, bred and raised two steers for this year's show, winning the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion awards for his animals.

Sammy Leach, a senior at Liberty High School, took home top honors with two steers he bred and raised. Leach’s steers were named Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion Bred & Owned and Champion Bred in Fauquier. Leach was also named Supreme Champion Showman in the steer show category.

Meredith Day.jpeg

Meredith Day, a sophomore at Liberty High School, with the belt buckle she received as the 2021 Livestock Show and Sale Herdsman

Meredith Day, a sophomore at Liberty High School, won the Herdsman award, given to the “the exhibitor who exemplifies what it means to be a 4-H’er and livestock showman.” Day grew up around dairy cattle and first joined 4-H when she was 9 years old. Even before then, when she was just 6, she showed her first animal, a Jersey calf.

“Having watched, bred and owned steers from birth to now, I have a sense of accomplishment knowing that I was able to take these two animals, put a halter on them, work with them, and help them grow from a birth weight of 80 pounds to a weight of almost 1,300 pounds,” she said of the two steers she raised this year, along with two pigs.

Meredith Day and Avery Armistead.jpg

Meredith Day (left) gives a pep talk to fellow participant Avery Armistead during the Fauquier Livestock Show and Sale on May 2.

“Every time I either work with them or put a halter on them, I see progress,” she said. “Although it may not be much each time, I can still see it. It’s fulfilling to see your hard work pay off in the end.” 4-H, she said, means “so much to me, that it’s almost impossible to put into words.” She credits the program for teaching her and others life skills beyond agriculture, like how to talk to clients and how to manage business finances.

Sarah Sisk Bullard, the Fauquier youth livestock education representative for the Virginia Cooperative Extension, said Day “is always the first one there and the last one to leave. She spent many hours helping with Show and Sale while also managing and showing her own animals. She was seen several times helping younger exhibitors with tips and also giving them pep talks before going in the show ring. We're so proud of her and thankful for the example she is to other exhibitors.”

2021 Livestock Show and Sale award winners

Meredith Day – Herdsman

Steers

Sammy Leach -- Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Champion Bred & Owned, Champion Bred, Supreme Champion Showman, Champion Senior Showman

Aaron Locke -- Champion Junior Showman

Beth Fishback -- Champion Junior Novice Showman

Hogs

Salem Sifford -- Grand Champion Hog, Supreme Champion Showman and Champion Senior Showman

Riley Hines -- Reserve Grand Champion Hog

Savannah Lerch -- Champion Junior Showman

Emma Fishback -- Champion Junior Novice Showman

Sheep

Ryann Bradshaw – Grand Champion Market Lamb, Supreme Showman, Champion Senior Showman, Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe

Caroline Lawrence -- Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Sedona Sifford -- Champion Bred and Owned, Champion Bred in Fauquier, Champion Junior Novice

Lauren Lowenbach -- Champion Senior Novice Showman

Madison Fishback -- Champion Junior Lamb Showman

Salem Sifford -- Champion Breeding Ewe

Goats

Caroline Lawrence -- Grand Champion Market Goat

Meredith Lawrence – Supreme Goat Showman, Champion Senior Showman, Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..