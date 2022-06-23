Warrenton’s Post 72 of the American Legion hosted a Father’s Day car show on Sunday, June 19 on the Legion grounds. The show has been sponsored by other organizations over the years and held on Main Street in Warrenton, but it seems to have found a new home.
More than 172 cars pre-registered and more than 200 were on display the day of the show, said event coordinator Dave Lucash. “It was a great crowd and a great event,” said Lucash, who owns Pro Auto Performance Center in Opal. Proceeds from the show will benefit American Legion Post 72 and the FISH food bank.
Lucash said that the American Legion is planning a second car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. The event will be Halloween-themed. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be a trunk or treat for children.
