Fashion showcase ushers in wedding season in the Piedmont

Barbara Von Elm, owner of Growing Wild Floral Company, speaks with showcase attendees; Growing Wild created about half of the bouquets for the fashion show. Von Elm operates her own flower farm in Delaplane where brides can choose their own flowers. A hedge wall floral backdrop was created by Dawn Confer Everlasting Flowers in Marshall; she also provided six of the bouquets for the brides in the show.
Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery hosted a wedding showcase Jan. 30, featuring dress designer Irina Ciobanu of Centreville, Virginia. About 12 models wore Ciobanu’s creations.
The day featured dresses, flowers, wedding hair and makeup artists and even a representative of the Fat Stogies Mobile Cigar Lounge. Fifty or sixty brides-to-be attended with family and friends, to see the fashions, vendors and different settings available for weddings at Blue Valley Vineyard.
Linda Suter of Blue Valley arranged the day. She said, “I chose Irina's creations by first seeing her work on social media. I knew … I have seen and planned many weddings in 2021 here at the vineyard, and her dedication to detail and her love for what she does is exactly what I was looking for. I knew the show would come to life. ... It was a vision I have had for a while to combine gowns that are beautifully designed with Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery as the stunning venue it is.”
