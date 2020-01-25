The history of agriculture can be defined in a number of epochs, but until the mid-17th century, not much about how crops were planted and harvested – by hand -- had changed since ancient Rome.
This began to change in the mid-17th century, during what was called the British Agricultural Revolution, with new inventions and draft animals to pull them. Englishman Jethro Tull (1674-1741) was in the lead with these improvements, first with his three-row seed drill plow, and later with his horse-drawn hoe.
It was a man from Fauquier County who would take agricultural production to a new level: Stephen McCormick (1784-1875) of Auburn, who invented the McCormick plow. Not just an improvement over existing sod-breakers, the McCormick plow was an original design from concept through production, and the first to use standardized, replaceable parts.
By a remarkable coincidence, he was a cousin of Cyrus Hall McCormick (1809-1884), a native Virginian and inventor of the mechanical reaper, which revolutionized the harvest at the other end of the agricultural process.
Stephen McCormick was born on the northwestern Fauquier farm of his parents, John and Elizabeth Morgan McCormick. The family had immigrated from England, settling first in Pennsylvania before coming to Virginia.
The youngest son of the McCormicks, Stephen was a strong, healthy child with an inquisitive mind and a love of the outdoors. His father wanted him to study law, but he was more interested in mechanics and farming.
On their farm, the McCormicks had a water-powered grist mill, and at an early age Stephen watched how the millstones worked. He began experimenting with the fixed bottom and upper rotating stones, using different shapes and dressing the stones with varying grooves, until he came up with a design that used the waterpower more efficiently as the grain was fed into the stones, coming out of the rim as flour.
Family legend has it that when he was older, Stephen’s father gave him a horse. When he found out he had been racing his horse with his friends, he ordered Stephen to take off the saddle and hitch the animal to a plow do some work, rather than wasting time racing.
It did not go well. Holding the plow handles, Stephen only plowed a few furrows with the clumsy, wooden contraption before deciding he could – and would – come up with something better a few years later.
In the meantime, life intervened. In February 1807, Stephen married Sarah Barnett, a Fauquier County girl. They had three sons, but Stephen was left to raise them when Sarah died in 1814. Two years later, he married again, this time to Elizabeth M. Benson of Stafford County. Over the coming years, they would have 10 children, including one set of twins.
Perfecting the plow
The village of Auburn in the early 1800s was a busy place, with two stores, a grist and plaster mill, a blacksmith’s shop, a wheelwright’s shop and several residences. McCormick operated a large farm nearby as well as a sawmill, and built a fine home on the road above Cedar Run.
He was a valued and respected member of the community, and his family known for their hard work.
Still interested in creating an improved plow, by 1816 Stephen had perfected his McCormick plow, which he patented (U.S. Patent X3063, Feb. 3, 1819). As described by local historian Charlie Jeffries about 1900: “The difference between the old and new plow, among other things, consists in the changing of the wooden mold board then in use to a cast iron one. It is cast in one piece, reaching from the share to the beam, and giving the mold board a new contour, or face, over which the earth would easily pass. It decreased the draft, deepened the furrow and pulverized the soil more efficiently.”
McCormick built a foundry at Auburn, and the plows produced there were initially sold in the Piedmont and Valley sections of Virginia, where they remained the standard for years.
“It was said that the McCormick plow was a great invention, and by far the best of its day,” according to Jeffries. “When Gen. Lafayette visited the U.S. in 1824-25, McCormick presented him with one of his plows, which the General took back to France and entered in a plowing match, which he won easily.”
In order to expand his plow business, in the mid-1850s McCormick took on a partner and established a plant in Fredericksburg. The venture failed, causing him to lose nearly his entire fortune. He overcame his disappointment and remained the same genial, cheerful and kindly man known to his friends and family, and rebuilt his estate.
The Civil War and final days
Because of its strategic location on the Old Carolina Road, Auburn would feel the full effects of the Civil War, and the frequent presence of troops from both sides. A communication from an officer in Field’s Division of the Union army published in the May 28, 1862, edition of the Wheeling (West) Virginia Daily Intelligencer recalls an overnight stay in Auburn:
“We soon came upon the heels of the 2nd brigade and were greatly delayed. We finally encamped at sundown on the banks of Cedar Run, adjoining the village of Auburn. A milldam offered a strong invitation after the hot, dusty day’s ride, and we enjoyed the luxury of a shower bath. Above the dam, the run was filled with soldiers.
“The residence of Mr. McCormick, a veteran inventor and a Virginian of the olden school, gave us quarters for the night, and a nice bed after a bath and a hearty laugh over some of the jolly Buntin’s well-told stories put us into the humor of courting Morpheus closely.”
But conditions deteriorated rapidly in the days that followed, and the Second Battle of Auburn on Oct. 13-14, 1863, resulted in the virtual destruction of the village. But McCormick remained a stabilizing force in the community during the conflict and the difficult years that followed.
The end came on Aug. 28, 1875, while McCormick was being cared for by his daughter, Mrs. S. G. Catlett at her home in Catlett. According to a contemporary account, “… he drew the drapery of his couch about him and laid down to pleasant dreams.”
Stephen McCormick is buried with other family members in the little cemetery behind the site of their home in Auburn.
While protected by the current property owners, the McCormick cemetery is somewhat overgrown. One gravestone, with an unreadable epitaph, still stands, and wife Elizabeth’s stone lies on its side nearby. Other small stones, perhaps marking the graves of children, can also be found. Stephen McCormick’s gravestone was stolen from the cemetery many years ago.
Contact John Toler at jtoler@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.