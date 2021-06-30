You have permission to edit this article.
Family Shelter Services hosts first Fist Bump 5k

Family Shelter Services will host its first 5K run/walk to raise philanthropic support and awareness of its mission. The event will be held on Saturday, July 10, from 8 to 11 a.m., at Great Meadow in The Plains, to honor Greg Coffey—lifelong Fauquier County resident and alum of Fauquier High (Class of 1981).

Lucia Coffey, Greg Coffey’s wife, who now serves on the board of directors for FSS, wants all monies raised to go directly to FSS to meet the needs of the residents served in the 52-bed emergency shelter in Warrenton. She is personally sponsoring and covering the event expenses, with all proceeds going to the shelter.

The only emergency shelter operating in Fauquier County for over 30 years, the Fauquier Family Shelter Services provides emergency shelter and transitional housing support services to homeless individuals and families throughout the greater Piedmont region.

Greg Coffey was an avid runner his whole life and died in 2017 after a five-month battle with cancer. When he was diagnosed the year before, his first worry was what “he hadn’t gotten done.”

He said to his wife before he died, “You know, if this doesn’t turn out the way we want, I only have one regret in my life.” He went on to explain that he had the plan wrong. He shared that he had this plan where he would work hard and get to retirement while he still had some gas left and then serve as a professional volunteer. He said, “I haven’t helped enough people yet. I have written checks for donations, but anyone can do that. I want to have the time to see something that needs doing and just jump in and do it.”

Coffey's wife, in support of the shelter and her husband’s wishes, has challenged people to volunteer by helping a neighbor, friend or organization and remember her husband by doing a fist bump after crossing the finish line of the first Fist Bump 5K.

To participate by running or walking with family and friends, visit Runsignup.com and select the Fist Bump 5K. To sponsor the event or learn more about Family Shelter Services, visit www.familyshelterservices.org or call 540-680-2251.

