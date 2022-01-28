Family fun abounds in Fauquier

Structured camps are a great way to provide entertaining and educational options for kids when school is out for the summer. But parents and caregivers often want to share in the summer fun.

When it comes to making this summer even more memorable, take advantage of long days and camp-free weekends and get the whole family out for some affordable activities.

Here are some ideas for close-by excursions and some day trips:

The Neabsco Creek Boardwalk allows hikers access to wetlands that provide a rich habitat for great blue herons, red-winged blackbirds and other winged wildlife known to populate the area. The ¾- mile elevated walkway opened in 2019 and is part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, which links historic landmarks such as Rippon Lodge and Leesylvania Park. The boardwalk is ADA compliant, dog-friendly and open from dawn to dusk daily. Parking is available at 15125 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge.

Gravelly Point Park is a perfect place to take an airplane enthusiast who has visited the Air and Space Museum countless times. Located along the George Washington Memorial Parkway, this grassy picnic area is just a few hundred feet from the north end of the runways at Reagan National Airport. Visitors are treated to views of the Potomac, Washington, D.C. and a never-ending overheard parade of planes that thrill spectators of all ages. Bring your bikes if you want to hop on the 18-mile Mount Vernon Trail, which will take you south into Old Town Alexandria or north with views of the monuments.

Seven Oaks Lavender Farm is a mother-and-daughter-owned business located in Catlett that invites you to see why “life is better among the blossoms.” Their 2022 lavender season will run from June through mid-July. The farm is located at 8769 Old Dumfries Road in Catlett and is open every day during lavender season. It features a 2-acre lavender field and a play area for children. Take home a fragrant bouquet to remember your visit by cutting lavender stems for purchase. Check www.sevenoakslavenderfarm.com in late spring for updated dates and admission information.

Burnside Farms in Nokesville features both spring and summer fun. The Festival of Spring happens for three weeks in April and features more than 200 varieties of tulips and 30-plus varieties of daffodils for spectacular pick-your-own flowers for purchase. Burnside invites you to experience “Holland in Virginia.” The Summer of Sunflowers features more than 30 varieties of sunflowers on 20 acres in successive crops to ensure blooming flowers for six weeks in mid- to late-July through Labor Day. Also experience one of the nation’s only sunflower mazes. The farm is located at 11008 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville. Check www.burnsidefarms.com for updated dates and admission information.

When the sun goes down head out to C.M. Crockett Park in Midland for some stargazing with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club. Bring your own telescope or observe the cosmos with those that are provided. The events are free and are held on Saturday evenings during spring and summer (April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, July 30, Aug. 20). Visit www.novac.com for scheduling.

Two new interactive museums in D.C. offer lots of learning and family fun. Both are open weekly Thursday through Sunday.

Planet Word aims to inspire a love of words and language through unique, immersive experiences. Readers of all ages and levels, including non-English speakers, are welcome to enjoy opportunities for self-expression and realize how we joke, sing, speak, read and write every day. Visit Planet Word in the historic Franklin School at 925 13th Street, NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is free with a suggested $15 donation. Visit planetwordmuseum.org.

The long-awaited National Children’s Museum is open and wants children to dream big. Through science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) focused exhibits like the “dream machine” and “innovation sandbox” it sparks curiosity and ignites creativity for all learners. Visit the museum at 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C. Admission is $15.95 per person ages 1 and up. Plan your visit at nationalchildrensmuseum.org.

Monticello offers several ticketing packages so families can plan their visits and decide which parts of the grounds they want to see and how long they plan to stay. The Gardens and Grounds passes are a great deal for families because guests under 12 are free ($8 for 12 to 18 and $22 for adults). The passes include the “Meet Thomas Jefferson” experience and also the popular mobile scavenger hunt for families. Buy tickets in advance and learn more online at www.visit.monticello.org.

You and your kids can get lost in the bookshelves of your local libraries. Fauquier County Public Library welcomes readers to visit their libraries with their new extended weekday hours and Sunday hours at all three branches. The library system invites patrons to participate in their programing including book clubs, crafts, English-as-a-Second Language classes, story time, and even nature programming. Activities and programs are available for children, teens and adults. Register in person at any branch or online at fauquierlibrary.org.